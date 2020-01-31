शहर चुनें

पुलिस जांच में सामने आया चौंकाने वाला सच, शाहीन बाग आंदोलन खड़ा करने में शरजील की थी अहम भूमिका

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 31 Jan 2020 11:50 AM IST
sharjeel imam
sharjeel imam - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएए के विरोध में शाहीन बाग में करीब 46 दिन से चल रहे आंदोलन को खड़ा करने में देशद्रोह के आरोप में गिरफ्तार जेएनयू के छात्र शरजील इमाम की अहम भूमिका थी। जामिया नगर के अलावा शरजील 13 और 15 दिसंबर को शाहीन बाग गया था। दिल्ली पुलिस की अपराध शाखा की जांच में यह बात सामने आई है। दिल्ली पुलिस बृहस्पतिवार को शरजील को जेएनयू समेत कई जगह ले गई और उसके दोस्त व जान-पहचान वाले को वेरिफाई किया। गिरफ्तारी को लेकर शरजील को कोई अफसोस नहीं है। 
 
sharjeel imam news sharjeel imam statement sharjeel delhi police
sharjeel imam
sharjeel imam - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जेएनयू छात्र शरजिल इमाम (फाइल फोटो)
जेएनयू छात्र शरजिल इमाम (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
sharjeel imam
sharjeel imam - फोटो : social media
sharjeel imam
sharjeel imam - फोटो : Social Media
Sharjeel Imam Delhi Police
Sharjeel Imam Delhi Police - फोटो : ANI
