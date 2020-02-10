शालीमार बाग खुदकुशी केस: बच्चों से बहुत प्यार करता था मधुर, परिवार के साथ किया नाश्ता, इसके बाद...

{"_id":"5e40d14c8ebc3ee58c1eaa32","slug":"shalimar-bagh-suicide-case-man-committed-suicide-after-killed-his-son-and-dougetr","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0916\u0941\u0926\u0915\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947\u0938: \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0927\u0941\u0930, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
shalimar bagh suicide case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e40d14c8ebc3ee58c1eaa32","slug":"shalimar-bagh-suicide-case-man-committed-suicide-after-killed-his-son-and-dougetr","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0916\u0941\u0926\u0915\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947\u0938: \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0927\u0941\u0930, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर जमा भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e40d14c8ebc3ee58c1eaa32","slug":"shalimar-bagh-suicide-case-man-committed-suicide-after-killed-his-son-and-dougetr","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0916\u0941\u0926\u0915\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947\u0938: \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0927\u0941\u0930, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर जमा भीड़ और पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e40d14c8ebc3ee58c1eaa32","slug":"shalimar-bagh-suicide-case-man-committed-suicide-after-killed-his-son-and-dougetr","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0916\u0941\u0926\u0915\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947\u0938: \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0927\u0941\u0930, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर जमा भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e40d14c8ebc3ee58c1eaa32","slug":"shalimar-bagh-suicide-case-man-committed-suicide-after-killed-his-son-and-dougetr","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0916\u0941\u0926\u0915\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947\u0938: \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0927\u0941\u0930, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतकों की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला