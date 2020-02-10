शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   shalimar bagh suicide case man committed suicide after killed his son and dougetr

शालीमार बाग खुदकुशी केस: बच्चों से बहुत प्यार करता था मधुर, परिवार के साथ किया नाश्ता, इसके बाद...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 10 Feb 2020 09:13 AM IST
shalimar bagh suicide case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली के शालीमार बाग की बीजी कॉलोनी में रविवार को रूपाली का पूरा परिवार एक ही झटके में खत्म हो गया। घटना से एक घंटे पहले ही रूपाली ने पति मधुर और दोनों बच्चों के साथ बैठकर नाश्ता किया था। बच्चों और पति की मौत के बाद रूपाली का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। बेसुध अवस्था में वह शवों को टकटकी लगाए देखते हुए खुद को कोस रही है कि आखिर वह बाजार गई ही क्यों। उसका कहना है कि वह घर में रुक जाती तो शायद यह घटना नहीं होती।
shalimar bagh delhi metro delhi police
shalimar bagh suicide case
shalimar bagh suicide case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जमा भीड़
मौके पर जमा भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जमा भीड़ और पुलिस
मौके पर जमा भीड़ और पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जमा भीड़
मौके पर जमा भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतकों की फाइल फोटो
मृतकों की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
