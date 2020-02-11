शहर चुनें

Delhi › Delhi NCR › shalimar bagh suicide case family decided to donate eyes of father and children

हमें इनसे दूर मत करो, बच्चों के शवों को देखकर फफक पड़ा परिवार, पत्नी बोलीं-मधुर इतना खौफनाक...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 11 Feb 2020 07:55 AM IST
shalimar bagh suicide case
1 of 6
shalimar bagh suicide case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली के बाबू जगजीवन राम अस्पताल में उस समय सभी की आंखें नम हो गई जब दो मासूम और उसके पिता के शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराने के बाद उन्हें परिवार को सौंपा गया। मासूमों के शवों को देखकर मां अपने को रोक नहीं पाई और उन्हें कलेजे से लगा लिया। परिवार वाले उनको संभालने में लगे थे वहीं बेटा-बेटी और पति को खोने के बाद रुपाली का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल था और वह बार बार कह रही थी कि उन्हें बच्चों से दूर मत करो। वह समझ नहीं पा रही थी कि यह सब कैसे हो गया। इससे पहले परिवार ने तीनों का नेत्रदान करने का फैसला किया। 
shalimar bagh delhi metro delhi police
shalimar bagh suicide case
shalimar bagh suicide case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतकों की फाइल फोटो
मृतकों की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जमा भीड़ और पुलिस
मौके पर जमा भीड़ और पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जमा भीड़
मौके पर जमा भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जमा भीड़
मौके पर जमा भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
shalimar bagh suicide case
shalimar bagh suicide case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

