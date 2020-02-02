शाहीन बाग गोलीकांड: गोलीबाज कपिल गुर्जर के पिता इस पार्टी के टिकट पर चुके हैं चुनाव

{"_id":"5e3653d88ebc3e7d6b5c5af4","slug":"shaheen-bagh-firing-case-accused-kapil-gurjar-father-has-contested-on-this-party-ticket","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940\u092c\u093e\u091c \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0917\u0941\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3653d88ebc3e7d6b5c5af4","slug":"shaheen-bagh-firing-case-accused-kapil-gurjar-father-has-contested-on-this-party-ticket","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940\u092c\u093e\u091c \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0917\u0941\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कपिल गुर्जर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3653d88ebc3e7d6b5c5af4","slug":"shaheen-bagh-firing-case-accused-kapil-gurjar-father-has-contested-on-this-party-ticket","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940\u092c\u093e\u091c \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0917\u0941\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कपिल गुर्जर ने की फायरिंग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3653d88ebc3e7d6b5c5af4","slug":"shaheen-bagh-firing-case-accused-kapil-gurjar-father-has-contested-on-this-party-ticket","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940\u092c\u093e\u091c \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0917\u0941\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला