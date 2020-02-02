शहर चुनें

shaheen bagh firing Case Accused Kapil Gurjar father has contested on this party ticket

शाहीन बाग गोलीकांड: गोलीबाज कपिल गुर्जर के पिता इस पार्टी के टिकट पर चुके हैं चुनाव

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 02 Feb 2020 10:15 AM IST
पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया
पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली के शाहीन बाग में धरने पर बैठी भीड़ पर तीन दिन में दूसरी बार फायरिंग करने की कोशिश की गई। शनिवार को प्रदर्शन स्थल से करीब 150 मीटर दूर पुलिस बेरिकेड के पास एक युवक ने सांप्रदायिक नारेबाजी करते हुए हवा में दो गोलियां चलाईं। गनीमत रही कि गोली किसी को नहीं लगी। फायरिंग करते ही वहां मौजूद पुलिसकर्मियों और सीआरपीएफ के जवानों ने युवक को दबोच लिया और सरिता विहार थाने ले गए। उसके पास से एक अवैध पिस्टल मिली है। 
shaheen bagh firing kapil gujjar delhi police caa
पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया
पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कपिल गुर्जर
कपिल गुर्जर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कपिल गुर्जर ने की फायरिंग
कपिल गुर्जर ने की फायरिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया
पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कपिल गुर्जर
कपिल गुर्जर - फोटो : ANI
