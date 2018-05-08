शहर चुनें

शादी गोल्सः जब आनंद ने सोनम को पहनाया मंगलसूत्र तो शर्म से हो गईं लाल, देखते ही रह जाएंगे तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 08 May 2018 03:29 PM IST
sonam ki shaadi
1 of 4
सोनम कपूर और आनंद आहूजा की शादी पूरे सिख रीति रिवाजों से आज संपन्न हो गई। इस दौरान इस शादी की एक ऐसी फोटो आई है जिसे देखकर हर कुंवारे लड़के लड़की शादी करना चाहेंगे। इन दोनों की ये फोटो हर कपल के लिए शादी गोल सेट करती है।
sonam kapoor anand ahuja anil kapoor sonam kapoor ki shaadi

