{"_id":"5b029cf44f1c1be7408b6d81","slug":"see-interesting-pictures-from-delhis-vir-bhumi-when-priyanka-gave-advice-to-rahul-gandhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0940\u0935 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0923\u094d\u092f\u0924\u093f\u0925\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u092c \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राजीव गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर जब जुटे कांग्रेसी तो राहुल को न जाने क्या समझाने लगीं बहन प्रियंका गांधी
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 21 May 2018 04:15 PM IST
आज देश के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी की 27वीं पुण्य तिथि है। इस मौके पर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष और राजीव गांधी के बेटे राहुल गांधी, बेटी प्रियंका गांधी, पत्नी सोनिया गांधी समेत पार्टी के तमाम बड़े नेता और कार्यकर्ताओं ने राजीव गांधी को पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की। इस दौरान कई ऐसी तस्वीरें सामने आईं जो काफी दिलचस्प हैं। इनमें से एक वो है जिसमें बहन प्रियंका भाई राहुल को कंधे पर हाथ रख कुछ समझाते नजर आ रही है। देखें सभी तस्वीरें..
