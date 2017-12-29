बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a462f424f1c1b87698c462d","slug":"scuffle-broke-out-between-alleged-supporters-of-sushil-kumar-parveen-rana-in-delhi-stadium","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Video: \u091c\u092c \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0923\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Video: जब मैदान में अचानक ही भिड़ गए पहलवान सुशील कुमार और परवीन राणा के समर्थक, ये है कारण
टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 06:07 PM IST
मशहूर पहलवान सुशील कुमार जिसने हाल ही में 2018 में होने वाले कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के लिए अपनी सीट पक्की कराई है आज एक गलत कारण से सुर्खियों में आ गए। जानिए क्यों...
{"_id":"5a462f424f1c1b87698c462d","slug":"scuffle-broke-out-between-alleged-supporters-of-sushil-kumar-parveen-rana-in-delhi-stadium","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Video: \u091c\u092c \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0923\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a462f424f1c1b87698c462d","slug":"scuffle-broke-out-between-alleged-supporters-of-sushil-kumar-parveen-rana-in-delhi-stadium","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Video: \u091c\u092c \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0923\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a462f424f1c1b87698c462d","slug":"scuffle-broke-out-between-alleged-supporters-of-sushil-kumar-parveen-rana-in-delhi-stadium","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Video: \u091c\u092c \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0923\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a462f424f1c1b87698c462d","slug":"scuffle-broke-out-between-alleged-supporters-of-sushil-kumar-parveen-rana-in-delhi-stadium","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Video: \u091c\u092c \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0923\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a462f424f1c1b87698c462d","slug":"scuffle-broke-out-between-alleged-supporters-of-sushil-kumar-parveen-rana-in-delhi-stadium","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Video: \u091c\u092c \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0923\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a462f424f1c1b87698c462d","slug":"scuffle-broke-out-between-alleged-supporters-of-sushil-kumar-parveen-rana-in-delhi-stadium","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Video: \u091c\u092c \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0923\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a462f424f1c1b87698c462d","slug":"scuffle-broke-out-between-alleged-supporters-of-sushil-kumar-parveen-rana-in-delhi-stadium","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Video: \u091c\u092c \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0923\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.