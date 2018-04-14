शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   sanjay dutt reveals his jail time stories at opening of entertainment ki raat season 2

संजय दत्त ने बताया उन्होंने कैसे काटी जेल की सजा और अपने बच्चों की कैसे करते हैं मदद

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 14 Apr 2018 03:18 PM IST
sanjay dutt
1 of 5
अभिनेता संजय दत्त जल्द ही छोटे पर्दे पर नजर आने वाले हैं। दरअसल कलर्स टीवी का मशहूर शो एंटरटेनमेंट की रात दोबारा शुरू होने वाला है। इसके पहले ही एपिसोड में अभिनेता संजय दत्त आपको गेस्ट के रूप में दिखाई देंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
entertainment ki raat bollywood sanjay dutt

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

smriti irani

मेरी वजह से अब अमेठी में राहुल के दर्शन ज्यादा हो रहे हैं : स्मृति ईरानी

14 अप्रैल 2018

kathua
Jammu

कठुआ रेप कांडः ग्राउंड जीरो से आई ये 10 तस्वीरें, जहां चला था दरिंदगी का घिनौना खेल

14 अप्रैल 2018

delhi
Lucknow

अब दिल्ली जाना हुआ और भी आसान, नैनीताल व बलिया जाने वालों के लिए भी अच्छी खबर

14 अप्रैल 2018

जनसभा में पहुंची महिला से पुलिस की भिड़ंत।
Kanpur

MLA कुलदीप का मामला शांत नहीं हुआ अब एक और BJP विधायक पर लगे आरोप

14 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

फंदे से लटका मिला अकाउंटेंट का शव, जेब से मिले पत्र में लिखी थी ये बातें

14 अप्रैल 2018

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
Kanpur

अपनी सरकार के 1 साल के कार्यकाल को लेकर CM योगी ने कही ये 'अजीब सी बात'

14 अप्रैल 2018

More in City & states

शाहजहां का उर्स
Agra

शाहजहां के उर्स पर पर्यटकों के लिए खोला गया असली कब्रों वाला भूमिगत कक्ष, देखें तस्वीरें

14 अप्रैल 2018

salim d company member
Delhi NCR

शिया वक्फ बोर्ड के चेयरमैन की हत्या की साजिश रचने वाले सलीम को गरीबी लाई दाऊद के करीब, ऐसी है कहानी

14 अप्रैल 2018

कार रैली
Agra

रोमांच के सफर का आगाज, तस्वीरें देखते ही आप भी इनकी तरह हो जाएंगे कार रैली के दीवाने

14 अप्रैल 2018

accident
Dehradun

मंदिर में जा रहा परिवार भीषण हादसे का शिकार, इसके बाद हुआ ऐसा चमत्कार कि सकते में आए लोग

14 अप्रैल 2018

डायरेक्टर सिद्धार्थ आनंद
Lucknow

लखनऊ पहुंचे फिल्म ‘सलाम नमस्ते’ के निर्देशक, बताई अपने जीवन से जुड़ी राज की कुछ बातें

14 अप्रैल 2018

jio
Dehradun

रिलायंस JIO का बड़ा धमाका, जल्द ही लॉन्च होगा सिम कार्ड वाला लैपटॉप

14 अप्रैल 2018

तीन दिन की यूएई यात्रा से लौटे औद्योगिक विकास मंत्री ने कहा
Kanpur

उत्तर प्रदेश के विकास में मददगार बनेगी दुबई सरकार, इस प्रोजेक्ट पर होगा करोड़ों का इन्वेस्टमेंट

14 अप्रैल 2018

fire in kohat enclave
Delhi NCR

PICS: बिजली के मीटर से लगी ऐसी आग उजड़ गया एक साथ पूरा परिवार, सीढ़ियों पर मिलीं 4 लाशें

14 अप्रैल 2018

harish rawat
Dehradun

तस्वीरों में देखिए, कैसे डफली बजाकर वोट मांग रहे कांग्रेस के ये बड़े नेता

14 अप्रैल 2018

मोबाइल यूजर्स
Chandigarh

JIO यूजर हैं, इंटरनेट की स्पीड तेज चाहिए तो ये 4 तरीके अपनाएं, दौड़ने लगेगा

14 अप्रैल 2018

इसी कुंए में फेंके गए थे सैकड़ों शव
Chandigarh

Pics: जलियांवाला बाग नरसंहार...इसी कुंए में फेंके गए थे सैकड़ों शव, देखिए

14 अप्रैल 2018

money
Dehradun

LIC की यह पॉलिसी बना देगी मालामाल, बस इन आसान स्टेप्स को फॉलो करें...

14 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

अक्षय तृतीया: 1 लाख में डायमंड सेट, 800 में आकर्षक मूर्तियां, ज्वैलरी बाजार में ये है खास

14 अप्रैल 2018

rahul gandhi
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल के फॉर्मूले से हिट हुआ राहुल गांधी का कैंडल मार्च, आधी रात को इंडिया गेट पहुंचे सैकड़ों लोग

14 अप्रैल 2018

lpg
Chandigarh

फ्री में मिल रहा है गैस कनेक्शन, आप भी उठा सकते हैं फायदा, क्लिक करके जानिए कैसे

14 अप्रैल 2018

sun sign
Dehradun

14 अप्रैल से सूर्य बदलेगा जगह, किस राशि पर अच्छा और किस पर पड़ेगा बुरा प्रभाव जानिए यहां

14 अप्रैल 2018

sanjay dutt
entertainment ki raat
sanjay dutt
Sanjay Dutt
sanjay dutt

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.