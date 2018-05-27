बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b0a73d44f1c1bfa6e8b4c27","slug":"rush-and-pollution-will-be-stopped-with-the-help-of-eastern-peripheral-expressway-in-delhi-ncr","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f, \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0935\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जाम और प्रदूषण से दिल्ली को मिलेगी मुक्ति, इस एक्सप्रेस वे में है ये खासियत
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 27 May 2018 02:31 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने आज (रविवार) सुबह ईस्टर्न पेरीफेरल एक्सप्रेस-वे का उद्घाटन कर दिया। बताया जा रहा है कि इस एक्सप्रेस वे के बनने से लोगों को प्रदूषण से भी राहत मिलेगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b0a73d44f1c1bfa6e8b4c27","slug":"rush-and-pollution-will-be-stopped-with-the-help-of-eastern-peripheral-expressway-in-delhi-ncr","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f, \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0935\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b0a73d44f1c1bfa6e8b4c27","slug":"rush-and-pollution-will-be-stopped-with-the-help-of-eastern-peripheral-expressway-in-delhi-ncr","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f, \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0935\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b0a73d44f1c1bfa6e8b4c27","slug":"rush-and-pollution-will-be-stopped-with-the-help-of-eastern-peripheral-expressway-in-delhi-ncr","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f, \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0935\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b0a73d44f1c1bfa6e8b4c27","slug":"rush-and-pollution-will-be-stopped-with-the-help-of-eastern-peripheral-expressway-in-delhi-ncr","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f, \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0935\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b0a73d44f1c1bfa6e8b4c27","slug":"rush-and-pollution-will-be-stopped-with-the-help-of-eastern-peripheral-expressway-in-delhi-ncr","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f, \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0935\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.