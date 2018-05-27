शहर चुनें

जाम और प्रदूषण से दिल्ली को मिलेगी मुक्ति, इस एक्सप्रेस वे में है ये खासियत

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 27 May 2018 02:31 PM IST
eastern peripheral expressway
1 of 5
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने आज (रविवार) सुबह ईस्टर्न पेरीफेरल एक्सप्रेस-वे का उद्घाटन कर दिया। बताया जा रहा है कि इस एक्सप्रेस वे के बनने से लोगों को प्रदूषण से भी राहत मिलेगी।
eastern peripheral expressway narendra modi

