शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Ruckus over love affair in delhi 19 PCR calls in two hours see photos

प्रेम-प्रसंग पर बवाल: दो घंटे में 19 पीसीआर कॉल, कुछ पुलिसकर्मी आए, हालात देखे और निकल लिए, सांप्रदायिक रंग...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 24 Sep 2020 08:52 AM IST
murder in delhi
1 of 7
murder in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में प्रेम प्रसंग को लेकर जमकर बवाल हुआ। दो गुटों में हुई मारपीट में बीच-बचाव कराने आए एक युवक की मौत हो गई। रोहिणी जिले के कंझावला स्थित सवादा इलाके में मंगलवार रात एक लड़की से प्रेम-प्रसंग को लेकर लड़कों के एक गुट ने दूसरे गुट पर हमला कर दिया। इस दौरान वहां से गुजर रहे स्थानीय निवासी शौकत (24) ने बीच-बचाव किया तो हमलावरों ने उसके सिर की हड्डियां तक तोड़ डाली।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Click Here
विज्ञापन
delhi police love affair murder in delhi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

murder in delhi
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: शौकत को बेरहमी से पीटते रहे आरोपी, देखते रहे सब, बीच सड़क पर तड़पा-तड़पाकर की खौफनाक मौत

24 सितंबर 2020

murder in delhi
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: प्रेम-प्रसंग पर बवाल, डंडे-हॉकी व बेसबॉल के बैट और तलवार से हमला, सिर की हड्डियां तोड़ दी दर्दनाक मौत

24 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
यूपी का मौसम
Kanpur

Weather Update: नोल चक्रवाती तूफान ने बदली हवाएं, मौसम विभाग ने दी ये चेतावनी

24 सितंबर 2020

पद्मिनी एकादशी व्रत 2020
Gorakhpur

Padmini ekadashi 2020: तीन सालों में एक बार आती है पद्मिनी एकादशी, व्रत करने से मिलेगी सुख-समृद्धि

24 सितंबर 2020

ग्रह - नक्षत्रों की बदलती चाल का कैसा होगा कुंडली पर प्रभाव ? जानें फ्री जन्मकुंडली से
astrology

ग्रह - नक्षत्रों की बदलती चाल का कैसा होगा कुंडली पर प्रभाव ? जानें फ्री जन्मकुंडली से
फाइटर पायलट लेफ्टिनेंट शिवांगी सिंह
Varanasi

राफेल स्क्वाड्रन फाइटर पायलट लेफ्टिनेंट शिवांगी के परिजन खुश, मां ने कहा- बेटी ने जो सपना देखा उसे पूरा किया 

24 सितंबर 2020

प्रेमी युगल ने मंदिर में की शादी
Farrukhabad

PHOTOS: मंदिर में प्रेमी से शादी कर बैंड बाजे संग कोतवाली पहुंची दुल्हन, छह माह पहले फेसबुक से हुई थी दोस्ती

23 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

prayagraj
Prayagraj

आशियाना बिखरने के बाद बच्चों संग मायके पहुंची अतीक अहमद की पत्नी 

23 सितंबर 2020

शिवांगी सिंह
Varanasi

देश की पहली महिला फ्लाइंग लेफ्टिनेंट शिवांगी खेल के मैदान में भी हैं चैंपियन, इस गेम में हैं राष्ट्रीय विजेता

23 सितंबर 2020

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
Kotdwar: Group of Elephants Arrived in Residential Area, Panic in Public
Dehradun

आबादी क्षेत्र में आ धमका गजराजों का झुंड, इवनिंग वॉक कर रहे लोगों ने भागकर बचाई जान, तस्वीरें...

23 सितंबर 2020

ट्रेन
Chandigarh

किसानों के प्रदर्शन से पहले रेलवे ने रद्द की 14 जोड़ी स्पेशल ट्रेनें, यात्रा से पहले देखें पूरी लिस्ट

23 सितंबर 2020

ग्रह - नक्षत्रों की बदलती चाल का कैसा होगा कुंडली पर प्रभाव ? जानें फ्री जन्मकुंडली से
astrology

ग्रह - नक्षत्रों की बदलती चाल का कैसा होगा कुंडली पर प्रभाव ? जानें फ्री जन्मकुंडली से
prayagraj
Prayagraj

अतीक अहमद को 17 दिन के भीतर 200 करोड़ का नुकसान

23 सितंबर 2020

prayagraj
Prayagraj

Ateeq ahmed News: अतीक का आलीशान आशियाना खंडहर में तब्दील 

23 सितंबर 2020

Blue moon
Gorakhpur

76 साल बाद आसमान में फिर नजर आएगा नीला चांद, बढ़ जाएगी चंद्रमा की खूबसूरती, तस्वीरें

23 सितंबर 2020

बिना पीपीई किट पहने लिए जा रहे कोरोना जांच के नमूने
Agra

लापरवाहीः बिना पीपीई किट पहने स्वास्थ्यकर्मी ले रहे कोरोना जांच के नमूने

23 सितंबर 2020

ताजमहल में पर्यटक
Agra

ताजमहल: तापमान ज्यादा है तो मशीन नहीं करने देगी प्रवेश, गेटों पर लगाई गईं ऑटोमेटिक थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग

23 सितंबर 2020

Nepal news
Gorakhpur

चीन ने नेपाल की जमीन पर किया कब्जा, सड़कों पर उतरे लोग, 'गो बैक चाइना' के लगे नारे, तस्वीरें

23 सितंबर 2020

गोली लगने से घायल प्रॉपर्टी डीलर।
Gorakhpur

तीन माह पहले बच्चे को थप्पड़ मारने के विवाद में दोस्त बन गए दुश्मन, अब एक दूसरे पर बरसा रहे हैं गोलियां

23 सितंबर 2020

coronavirus in uttarakhand latest news : one day assembly session protest of many organisation and political parties
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: कृषि अध्यादेश के विरोध में ट्रैक्टर पर विधानसभा के लिए निकले कांग्रेस विधायक, तस्वीरों में देखें पूरा मामला

23 सितंबर 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष स्वतंत्र देव सिंह ने समन्वय बैठक लिया हिस्सा, तस्वीरों में देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

23 सितंबर 2020

ताजमहल में पर्यटक
Agra

कोरोना के खौफ पर ताजमहल की दीवानगी भारी, दूसरे दिन 40 फीसदी सैलानी बढ़े, देखें तस्वीरें

23 सितंबर 2020

जय बाजपेई और विकास दुबे
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: केंद्रीय खुफिया एजेंसी ने शुरू की जय बाजपेई मामले की जांच !

23 सितंबर 2020

जय की पत्नी श्वेता
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: जय की पत्नी श्वेता बोली- सभी बेगुनाह, गलत फंसाया गया

23 सितंबर 2020

murder in delhi
murder in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते हुए परिजन
विलाप करते हुए परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जमा लोग
मौके पर जमा लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली में मर्डर
दिल्ली में मर्डर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते हुए परिजन
विलाप करते हुए परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
murder in delhi
murder in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
murder in delhi
murder in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited