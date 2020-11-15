दिवाली के बाद दिल्ली ने ओढ़ी धुंध की चादर, तस्वीरों में देखें कितने विकट हैं राजधानी के हालात

{"_id":"5fb0ece738158619302b5359","slug":"pollution-level-rises-in-delhi-after-diwali-night-thick-layer-of-smog-covers-capital","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0913\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0927\u0941\u0902\u0927 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिवाली के बाद सुबह दिल्ली में छाई रही धुंध की चादर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
