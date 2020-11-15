शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Pollution level rises in Delhi after Diwali night thick layer of smog covers capital

दिवाली के बाद दिल्ली ने ओढ़ी धुंध की चादर, तस्वीरों में देखें कितने विकट हैं राजधानी के हालात

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 15 Nov 2020 02:25 PM IST
दिवाली के बाद सुबह दिल्ली में छाई रही धुंध की चादर
दिवाली के बाद सुबह दिल्ली में छाई रही धुंध की चादर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बीते साल दिल्ली में प्रदूषण ने लोगों ऐसे हालात दिखाए थे जो किसी ने सोचा तक नहीं था। स्थिति इतनी विकट हो गई थी कि बच्चों के स्वास्थ्य को ध्यान में रखते हुए स्कूलों को बंद करना पड़ा था। पर्यावरण प्रदूषण रोकथाम एवं नियंत्रण प्राधिकरण ने दिल्ली एनसीआर में हेल्थ इमरजेंसी घोषित कर दी थी। ऐसा लग रहा था मानो इस समस्या से निजात पाने के लिए लोग अब हर तरह की सावधानी बरतेंगे, लेकिन इस बार एक बार फिर लोगों ने लापरवाही की सारी हदें पार कर दीं। 

 
दिवाली के बाद सुबह दिल्ली में छाई रही धुंध की चादर
दिवाली के बाद सुबह दिल्ली में छाई रही धुंध की चादर
दिवाली के बाद सुबह दिल्ली में छाई रही धुंध की चादर
दिवाली के बाद सुबह दिल्ली में छाई रही धुंध की चादर
दिवाली के बाद सुबह दिल्ली में छाई रही धुंध की चादर
