अय्याश बाबा की 'सेक्स जेल' की एक लड़की के माता-पिता ने दायर की याचिका, किया इस बात का दावा

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 20 Feb 2018 09:56 PM IST
parents of a girl in baba virendra dev dixit hermitage filed petition saying she is not minors
हाईकोर्ट ने विजय विहार स्थित आश्रम से मुक्त करवाई गई 48 लड़कियों में से किसी एक को पेश करने का निर्देश दिया है। इनमें से एक के माता पिता ने याचिका दायर कर उनके बालिग होने का दावा किया था।
baba virendra dev dixit

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

