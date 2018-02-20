अपना शहर चुनें

गाजियाबाद : योगी सरकार ने किया हज हाउस को सील, ये रही वजह

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद, Updated Tue, 20 Feb 2018 05:32 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश की योगी सरकार ने राजनीतिक खींचतान में गाजियाबाद के हज हाउस को सील किया है। बता दें कि राज्य सरकार ने मंगलवार को हिंडन किनारे जीटी रोड स्थित हज हाउस को सील कर दिया है।
