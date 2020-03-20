शहर चुनें

Nirbhaya Case: पांच बिंदुओं में समझें फांसी की प्रक्रिया, मुजरिमों के वो आखिरी पल

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 20 Mar 2020 05:39 AM IST
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फांसी के सजा पाए निर्भया के गुनहगार आखिरकार 7 साल, 3 माह और तीन दिन बाद अपने अंजाम पर पहुंच गए। निर्भया के चारों दोषियों को शुक्रवार तड़के 5:30 बजे तिहाड़ जेल में फांसी पर लटकाया गया। आइए पांच बिंदुओं में समझें फांसी की प्रक्रिया के बारे में। 

जारी होता है ब्लैक वारंट
हर राज्य का अपना अलग जेल मैनुअल होता है। दिल्ली के जेल मैनुअल के अनुसार सीआरपीसी के प्रावधान के तहत ब्लैक वारंट जारी किया जाता है। इसमें फांसी की तारीख और जगह लिखी होती है। इसे ब्लैक वारंट इसलिए कहते हैं क्योंकि इसके चारों ओर काले रंग का बॉर्डर बना होता है। सरकारी छुट्टी के दिन फांसी नहीं दी जाती है।
Nirbhaya Case Latest Updates:
nirbhaya case निर्भया केस

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

