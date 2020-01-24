शहर चुनें

Nirbhaya Case: दोषियों के परिवार मिलने के लिए तैयार नहीं!, आखिरी मुलाकात की तारीख तय नहीं

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 24 Jan 2020 09:46 AM IST
Nirbhaya Case
1 of 5
Nirbhaya Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया के दोषियों के परिवार की ओर से अभी तक अंतिम मुलाकात की तारीख तय नहीं हुई है। जेल प्रशासन ने अदालत से डेथ वारंट जारी होने के बाद परिवार वालों को पत्र लिखकर इस बात की जानकारी दे दी है। लेकिन फांसी की तारीख नजदीक आने के बावजूद अब तक परिवार वालों की ओर से कोई जवाब नहीं आया है। हालांकि जेल मैनुअल के मुताबिक सप्ताह में दो दिन होने वाली मुलाकात में परिवार वाले दोषियों से लगातार मिल रहे हैं। 
Nirbhaya Case
Nirbhaya Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी कॉलोनी में रहते हैं दोषियों के परिवार
इसी कॉलोनी में रहते हैं दोषियों के परिवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इस कॉलोनी में रहते हैं दोषियों के परिवार
इस कॉलोनी में रहते हैं दोषियों के परिवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Nirbhaya Case
Nirbhaya Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
