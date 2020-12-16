निर्भया कांड: बस स्टॉप व थाने को देखकर कांप उठता है शरीर, 16 दिसंबर 2012 की रात चलती बस में हुई थी दरिंदगी

{"_id":"5fd98b0349393060f67a4691","slug":"nirbhaya-case-body-shivers-after-seeing-bus-stop-and-police-station-16-december-2012","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0949\u092a \u0935 \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092a \u0909\u0920\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930, 16 \u0926\u093f\u0938\u0902\u092c\u0930 2012 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
वसंत विहार बस स्टॉप
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी बस में हुई थी हैवानियत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
वसंत विहार बस स्टॉप
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी बस में हुई थी हैवानियत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला