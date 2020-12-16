शहर चुनें
निर्भया कांड: बस स्टॉप व थाने को देखकर कांप उठता है शरीर, 16 दिसंबर 2012 की रात चलती बस में हुई थी दरिंदगी

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 16 Dec 2020 09:50 AM IST
nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली के मुनिरका का वो बस स्टैंड, वसंत विहार थाना व सागरपुर की वाहनों की पिट को देखकर अभी भी शरीर कांप उठता है। शरीर में सिहरन पैदा हो जाते हैं। निर्भया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म की घटना को बुधवार को आठ वर्ष पूरे हो जाएंगे, मगर अभी भी लगता है कि जैसे कल ही घटना ही घटना हुई हो। ये कहना है कि दिल्ली पुलिस की रिटायर एसीपी राजेन्द्र सिंह का। 
 
nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वसंत विहार बस स्टॉप
वसंत विहार बस स्टॉप - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी बस में हुई थी हैवानियत
इसी बस में हुई थी हैवानियत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वसंत विहार बस स्टॉप
वसंत विहार बस स्टॉप - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी बस में हुई थी हैवानियत
इसी बस में हुई थी हैवानियत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
