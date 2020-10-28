शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   nikita tomar murder case Family spent hours in front of police Then police gave girl body see photos

निकिता हत्याकांड: घंटों गिड़गिड़ाए परिजन, हाथ जोड़े...तब पुलिस ने दिया बिटिया का शव

संजय शिशौदिया, अमर उजाला, फरीदाबाद, Updated Wed, 28 Oct 2020 08:57 AM IST
nikita murder case
1 of 6
nikita murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फरीदाबाद निकिता हत्याकांड में जिस समय गुस्साएं लोग सोहना रोड से लेकर बल्लभगढ़ में दिल्ली-आगरा हाईवे पर जाम लगाए हुए थे, ठीक उसी समय अपनी बिटिया का शव जल्द से जल्द लेने के लिए परिजन बीके सिविल अस्पताल में मौजूद पुलिस अधिकारियों के सामने गिड़गिड़ा रहे थे।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi ncr faridabad haryana nikita tomar murder case nikita tomar nikita tomar faridabad

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

बरेली शिक्षक हत्याकांड
Bareilly

बरेली शिक्षक हत्याकांड: पेशेवर अपराधियों को भी मात...पति की लाश के साथ साढ़े चार घंटे का सफर

28 अक्टूबर 2020

nikita murder case
Delhi NCR

निकिता हत्याकांड: तौसीफ की मां ने फोन पर कहा था-अब तुमसे शादी कौन करेगा, धर्म बदल लो और...

28 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
गोरखपुर की महिला शिल्पकारों ने आगामी त्योहारों के लिए बनाए गोबर के दीये।
Gorakhpur

चीन निर्मित दीयों को टक्कर देंगे ये विशेष दीये, जो अंत में खुद भी जलकर हो जाएंगे राख

28 अक्टूबर 2020

गोरखपुर में आज का मौसम अपडेट
Gorakhpur

Weather Today: ठंड ने दी दस्तक, सुबह शाम का मौसम हुआ सुहावना, नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में लुढ़क सकता है न्यूनतम पारा

28 अक्टूबर 2020

शरद पूर्णिमा पर जरूर रखें इन बातों का ख़ास ख्याल, जानें क्या करें और क्या नहीं ?
astrology

शरद पूर्णिमा पर जरूर रखें इन बातों का ख़ास ख्याल, जानें क्या करें और क्या नहीं ?
कोरोना वायरस।
Gorakhpur

होम आइसोलेशन में हैं तो नजरअंदाज न करें ये सात लक्षण, तुरंत करें डॉक्टर को फोन

28 अक्टूबर 2020

कार्यक्रम में शामिल सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ व संत समाज के लोग।
Gorakhpur

जानिए कौन होता है दंडाधिकारी, जिसकी भूमिका में नजर आए सीएम योगी

28 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

nikita murder case
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: निकिता पर IAS अधिकारी बनने की धुन थी सवार, अपहरण के बाद भी नहीं टूटी, लेकिन तौसीफ ने...

28 अक्टूबर 2020

nikita murder case
Delhi NCR

निकिता हत्याकांड: राजनीतिक परिवार से है आरोपी तौसीफ, कांग्रेस MLA का है भाई, दादा रह चुके हैं विधायक

28 अक्टूबर 2020

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
विज्ञापन
हाथी पर योग करते बाबा रामदेव
Agra

हाथी पर योगासन में फंसे बाबा रामदेव, थाना में तहरीर, मुकदमा दर्ज करने की मांग

28 अक्टूबर 2020

निर्माणाधीन काशी विश्वनाथ धाम
Varanasi

पीएम के ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट काशी विश्वनाथ धाम का निर्माण कार्य तेज, खास गुलाबी पत्थरों से लगा दमकने 

28 अक्टूबर 2020

शरद पूर्णिमा पर जरूर रखें इन बातों का ख़ास ख्याल, जानें क्या करें और क्या नहीं ?
astrology

शरद पूर्णिमा पर जरूर रखें इन बातों का ख़ास ख्याल, जानें क्या करें और क्या नहीं ?
प्रीति
Agra

तीन घंटे में बदल गई प्रीति की जिंदगी, पीएम से कहा था घर जर्जर है, डीएम ने दिया दो लाख का चेक

28 अक्टूबर 2020

ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी महाराज
Agra

शरद पूर्णिमा पर धवल चांदनी में दर्शन देंगे श्रीबांकेबिहारी, धारण करेंगे बांसुरी

28 अक्टूबर 2020

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्त
Agra

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में दर्शनार्थियों की संख्या में इजाफा, अब ढाई हजार भक्त कर सकेंगे दर्शन

28 अक्टूबर 2020

मृतक अमित गुप्ता का फाइल फोटो और लोगों से बात करती पुलिस
Agra

फिरोजाबाद बवालः फायरिंग होते ही भागे लोग, घरों के दरवाजे किए बंद, बीस मिनट तक बनी रही दहशत

28 अक्टूबर 2020

आरोपी बिलाल और उसके साथ गई युवती
Bareilly

बरेली कांड में कोर्ट में बोली लड़की-प्रेमी बिलाल के साथ अपनी मर्जी से गई थी...अब पापा के साथ जाऊंगी

27 अक्टूबर 2020

चारों भाइयों के मिलन के गवाह बने काशीवासी
Varanasi

चारों भाइयों का हुआ मिलन, दर्शकों के भर आए नयन, 477 साल की परंपरा के साक्षी बने काशीवासी

27 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: एसटीएफ की पूछताछ में कांग्रेस नेता श्यौराज जीवन बोले-भावनाओं में बहकर कुछ कह दिया था...

27 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई ने आरोपियों के परिजनों से पूछे सवाल, परिजन बोले-जब खेत में चार लोग भागेंगे तो...

27 अक्टूबर 2020

रोहतांग दर्रा
Himachal Pradesh

रोहतांग समेत मनाली की ऊंची चोटियों पर ताजा हिमपात, तस्वीरों में देखें शानदार नजारा

27 अक्टूबर 2020

परिवार की फाइल फोटो।
Chandigarh

पत्नी और दो बच्चों की हत्या के बाद की थी खुदकुशी, अब हैरान कर देगी सुसाइड नोट में लिखी वजह

27 अक्टूबर 2020

हिमाचल कैबिनेट बैठक
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में 1439 पद भरने की मंजूरी, शिक्षकों-विद्यार्थियों के लिए राहत, जानें कैबिनेट के बड़े फैसले

27 अक्टूबर 2020

बदरीनाथ हाईवे
Chamoli

बदरीनाथ हाईवे कई जगह बना जानलेवा, ऊपर चट्टान और नीचे बह रही अलकनंदा, तस्वीरें...

27 अक्टूबर 2020

nikita murder case
nikita murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
nikita murder case
nikita murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक निकिता का फाइल फोटो
मृतक निकिता का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते हुए परिजन
विलाप करते हुए परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते हुए परिजन
विलाप करते हुए परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X