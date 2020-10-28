निकिता हत्याकांड: घंटों गिड़गिड़ाए परिजन, हाथ जोड़े...तब पुलिस ने दिया बिटिया का शव

{"_id":"5f98e51f8ebc3e9bdb0e3be5","slug":"nikita-tomar-murder-case-family-spent-hours-in-front-of-police-then-police-gave-girl-body-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0915\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0918\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0917\u093f\u0921\u093c\u093e\u090f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928, \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947...\u0924\u092c \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nikita murder case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक निकिता का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते हुए परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते हुए परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला