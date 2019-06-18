दिल्ली: हजारों प्रदर्शनकारियों ने रात को घेरा मुखर्जी नगर थाना, विधायक पर भड़की भीड़, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5d0855c68ebc3e7bf832fbd7","slug":"mukherjee-nagar-case-tense-atmosphere-after-auto-driver-and-his-son-brutally-beating-by-delhi-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940: \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0917\u0930 \u0925\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हजारों लोगों ने किया थाने का घेराव
थाने के बाहर जमा लोग
हजारों लोगों ने किया थाने का घेराव
हजारों लोगों ने किया थाने का घेराव
हजारों लोगों ने किया थाने का घेराव
delhi police beat driver
delhi police beat driver
delhi police beat driver
