DTC में अश्लीलता : आरोपी को ढूंढने के लिए पुलिस अपना रही ये तरीके, 25 हजार का इनाम भी रखा

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 17 Feb 2018 07:41 PM IST
molestation in dtc bus: prize of 25 thousand announced for whom who will tell about the culprit
हाल ही में डीटीसी बस में डीयू की छात्रा के साथ एक आदमी ने अश्लील हरकतें की थी जिसकी वीडियो भी काफी वायरल हुई थी। इस बात पर गौर करते हुए दिल्ली पुलिस ने बड़ा कदम उठाते हुए आरोपी पर 25 हजार रुपयों का इनाम भी रखा..
