बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मानुषी छिल्लर ने युवा डॉक्टरों पर जताया पूरा भरोसा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
manushi chhillar attended six sigma healthcare summit in delhi
{"_id":"5a3e93254f1c1b0f788b4899","slug":"manushi-chhillar-attended-six-sigma-healthcare-summit-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0941\u0937\u0940 \u091b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0930 \u0928\u0947\u00a0\u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092d\u0930\u094b\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 10:55 AM IST
देश की युवा शक्ति पर मुझे पूरा भरोसा है। चूंकि मैं खुद मेडिकल फील्ड से हूं, इसलिए मुझे उम्मीद है कि युवा डॉक्टर देश के स्वास्थ्य सिस्टम को नया मुकाम देने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ेंगे। यह कहना है मिस वर्ल्ड मानुषी छिल्लर का।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3111ab4f1c1b74698c17cd","slug":"rahul-gandhi-helped-lk-advani-to-get-proper-place-to-stand-on-16th-anniversary-of-parliament-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3f3dac4f1c1bc5758baea8","slug":"500-rupee-fake-note-published-by-bernala-gang-2000-rupee-note-closing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"500\/2000 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0928\u094b\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3bdd014f1c1bb6678c360a","slug":"mock-drill-to-check-earthquake-preparedness-in-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Mock Drill: \u092d\u0942\u0915\u0902\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u091d\u091f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0923\u093e, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 250 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!