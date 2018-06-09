बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b1bf9a94f1c1b694d8b5951","slug":"man-attack-on-his-father-with-uncle-for-rupees-in-greater-noida","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0927\u093e, \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रुपए के चक्कर में बेटा बना अंधा, चाचा के साथ मिलकर पिता का किया ये हाल
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, दनकौर, Updated Sat, 09 Jun 2018 09:30 PM IST
कोतवाली क्षेत्र के धनोरी गांव में शुक्रवार रात को एक बेटे ने अपने ही बाप पर फरसा लेकर हमला कर दिया। इसमें हमले में आरोपी बेटे के साथ उसका चाचा भी शामिल था। हमले का कारण जानकर आप हैरान हो जाएंगे।
