मोदी-अमित शाह रंग में रंगा दिल्ली-एनसीआर, हर भाजपाई बोला-'मैं भी चौकीदार'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 17 Mar 2019 01:45 PM IST
बीजेपी नेताओं ने ट्विटर पर बदला नाम
1 of 8
बीजेपी नेताओं ने ट्विटर पर बदला नाम - फोटो : ट्विटर
शनिवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के ‘मैं भी चौकीदार’ अभियान शुरू करते ही सोशल मीडिया पर सियासी सरगमी तेज हो गई है। रविवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्विटर पर अपने नाम के आगे चौकीदार शब्द जोड़ लिया। देखते ही देखते अन्य कई नेताओं ने भी अपने नाम के आगे चौकीदार शब्द जोड़ लिया। 
16 मार्च 2019

बीजेपी नेताओं ने ट्विटर पर बदला नाम
बीजेपी नेताओं ने ट्विटर पर बदला नाम - फोटो : ट्विटर
पीएम मोदी ने बदला ट्विटर पर अपना नाम
पीएम मोदी ने बदला ट्विटर पर अपना नाम - फोटो : ट्विटर
अमित शाह का ट्विटर पर बदला नाम
अमित शाह का ट्विटर पर बदला नाम - फोटो : ट्विटर
पीयूष गोयल ने बदला ट्विटर पर अपना नाम
पीयूष गोयल ने बदला ट्विटर पर अपना नाम - फोटो : ट्विटर
मनोज तिवारी ने ट्विवटर पर बदला अपना नाम
मनोज तिवारी ने ट्विवटर पर बदला अपना नाम - फोटो : ट्विटर
तेजिंदर बग्गा ने भी अपने ट्विटर पर बदला अपना नाम
तेजिंदर बग्गा ने भी अपने ट्विटर पर बदला अपना नाम - फोटो : ट्विटर
जगत प्रकाश नड्डा ने ट्विटर पर बदला अपना नाम
जगत प्रकाश नड्डा ने ट्विटर पर बदला अपना नाम - फोटो : ट्विटर
