{"_id":"5c8dfd2cbdec2214577e6e5d","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-pm-modi-amit-shah-and-other-bjp-leader-changed-twitter-name-add-chowkidar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940-\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u093e\u0939 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940-\u090f\u0928\u0938\u0940\u0906\u0930, \u0939\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e-'\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बीजेपी नेताओं ने ट्विटर पर बदला नाम
- फोटो : ट्विटर
पीएम मोदी ने बदला ट्विटर पर अपना नाम
- फोटो : ट्विटर
अमित शाह का ट्विटर पर बदला नाम
- फोटो : ट्विटर
पीयूष गोयल ने बदला ट्विटर पर अपना नाम
- फोटो : ट्विटर
मनोज तिवारी ने ट्विवटर पर बदला अपना नाम
- फोटो : ट्विटर
तेजिंदर बग्गा ने भी अपने ट्विटर पर बदला अपना नाम
- फोटो : ट्विटर
जगत प्रकाश नड्डा ने ट्विटर पर बदला अपना नाम
- फोटो : ट्विटर