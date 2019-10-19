शहर चुनें

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांडः खुलासे के बाद पुलिस थ्योरी पर उठ रहे ये पांच सवाल, कैसे मिलेगा जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 19 Oct 2019 05:46 PM IST
kamlesh tiwari murder case
1 of 6
kamlesh tiwari murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला/एएनआई
हिंदूवादी नेता कमलेश तिवारी की हत्या के मामले में पुलिस ने जो थ्योरी दी है अब उस पर भी सवाल उठ रहे हैं। दरअसल देश के सबसे बड़े राज्य की राजधानी में हुई इस घटना ने सबको सकते में डाल दिया है। जानिए कौन से हैं वो पांच सवाल जो कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड के खुलासे के बाद भी उठ रहे हैं और पुलिस की थ्योरी पर शक पैदा कर रहे हैं...
