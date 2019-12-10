शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   JNU hostel fees rollback demand police lathicharged on students but denies see photos

JNU हॉस्टल फीस वापसीः छात्रों पर पुलिस ने बरसाई लाठियां, रोड पर घसीटा, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 10 Dec 2019 11:24 AM IST
jnu student protest
1 of 15
jnu student protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जवाहरलाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय छात्रावास फीस वापस लेने की मांग को लेकर राष्ट्रपति भवन की ओर मार्च कर रहे जेएनयू छात्रों पर सोमवार को पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज किया। कुछ छात्रों को हिरासत में भी लिया गया। हालांकि दिल्ली पुलिस इससे इनकार कर रही है। अब तस्वीरों को देखकर आप खुद ही तय करें कि छात्रों पर लाठीचार्ज हुआ या नहीं...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 2,999 रु. में एडमिशन के लिए अभी कॉल करें - 011 40146084 या क्लिक करें
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
jnu jnu fee hike jnu hostel fees jnu protests jnu students protest
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सुप्रसिद्ध कथा वाचिका आस्था भारती से कथा सुन भावविभोर हुए श्रद्धालु
Gorakhpur

श्रीमद्भागवत कथा के दूसरे दिन साध्वी आस्था भारती ने सुनाए दक्ष यज्ञ समेत कई प्रसंग

10 दिसंबर 2019

रवि किशन के घर पर ओमपुरी
Gorakhpur

तेज बारिश में बहुत रोए थे रवि किशन, जब कर्ज लेकर अस्पताल से छुड़ाई थी बेटी, दास्तां रुला देगी

10 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
IAS Hari Om
Gorakhpur

जानें कौन हैं वो IAS अफसर? जिन्होंने योगी को गोरखपुर आने से रोका, भेजा था जेल, चुकाई थी कीमत

10 दिसंबर 2019

गोरखपुर के युवा वैज्ञानिक शिवम पांडेय ने अपने फार्मूले को पेटेंट करा लिया है।
Gorakhpur

सिर्फ 20 रुपये में कचरे से 'पेट्रोल' बनाएगा ये युवा वैज्ञानिक, बनाने की विधि भी देखिए

10 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
yogi adityanath
Gorakhpur

उत्तराखंड के अजय सिंह बिष्ट कैसे बने यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ? जानिए इनसे जुड़े रोचक किस्से

10 दिसंबर 2019

कभी भी गिर सकती है फैक्ट्री
Delhi NCR

सुरंग जैसे रास्ते और बित्ते भर का कमरा, मौत के कारखानों की ऐसी तस्वीरें जिसे देखकर दिल दहल जाए

10 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

रेणुका सिंह
Bilaspur

बचपन में लड़कों के साथ क्रिकेट खेलने वाली रेणुका पहनेंगी टीम इंडिया की जर्सी, ऐसे हासिल किया मुकाम

10 दिसंबर 2019

स्वीटी का फाइल फोटो व उसकी मां
Meerut

उसकी खिलखिलाहट से चहकता था पूरा घर..., एकतरफा इश्क में सिरफिरे ने मां से छीन ली लाडली

10 दिसंबर 2019

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
विज्ञापन
दल खालसा और शिरोमणि अकाली दल यूनाइटेड का प्रदर्शन
Jammu

दल खालसा और शिरोमणि अकाली दल यूनाइटेड ने कहा- कश्मीर में हो रहा मानवाधिकारों का हनन

10 दिसंबर 2019

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में हत्या का आरोपी
Agra

हत्या के बाद मौसेरे भाई से कहा, खून करके आया हूं, पत्नी से बोला, झगड़ा हुआ, पढ़ें पूरा घटनाक्रम

10 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
बाबा अमरनाथ शिवलिंग
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा 2020 की तैयारियां शुरू, उपराज्यपाल बोले- समय से पहले पूरे करें काम, जानें विशेष बातें

10 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

मां-बाप रहें सावधान! लिक्विड मच्छरमार से बच्चों को रखें दूर, बहुत जानलेवा है, बचाव ही इलाज

10 दिसंबर 2019

purohit anger over Chardham Shrine Board, arrested by police in dehradun
Dehradun

चारधाम श्राइन बोर्ड पर पंडा, पुरोहितों में उबाल, विधानसभा कूच के दौरान पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार 

10 दिसंबर 2019

anaj mandi fire 8 year old ali came with maternal grand mother to take dead bodies of father uncle
Delhi NCR

अनाज मंडी अग्निकांडः नानी के साथ पिता और चाचा का शव लेने पहुंचा आठ साल का अली

10 दिसंबर 2019

अचानक ही टूट गया दुखों का पहाड़
Delhi NCR

अनाज मंडी हादसा : मोर्चरी पर सुबह से गूंज रही थीं सिसकियां व चीखें, दिल दहला देने वाला मंजर

10 दिसंबर 2019

सस्ती कीमत पर प्याज बेचते समिति के सदस्य
Agra

अनोखा विरोध: कलक्ट्रेट के बाहर 25 रुपये प्रति किलो बेचा प्याज, खरीदारों की उमड़ी भीड़

10 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड में जेल भेजे गए पांच आरोपी (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: हाईसिक्योरिटी बैरक में आरोपी, परिजन बोले सीबीआई जांच में दोषी निकलें तो दे दो फांसी

10 दिसंबर 2019

दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के अंतिम संस्कार के दौरान मौजूद भारी फोर्स और भीड़
Kanpur

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता और वकील के बीच बातचीत हो रही वायरल, मोबाइल खोल सकता है कई राज

10 दिसंबर 2019

कानपुर देहात में सामूहिक दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की खुदकुशी का मामला
Kanpur

फांसी पर झूली सामूहिक दुष्कर्म पीड़िता, मां बोली- पुलिस सुन लेती तो बेटी को न देनी पड़ती जान

10 दिसंबर 2019

किसान का शव इन्हीं तारों पर झूलता मिला
Agra

फसल की देखरेख करने गए किसान का शव बिजली के तार पर झूलता मिला, परिवार में मचा कोहराम

10 दिसंबर 2019

आग का फाइल फोटो
Agra

पड़तालः जूता कंपनी श्रीजी इंटरनेशनल की आग में हुई थी 44 लोगों की मौत, आज भी नहीं लिया सबक

10 दिसंबर 2019

ताजमहल
Agra

शर्मनाकः विश्व में सितारे से चमकने वाली ताजनगरी के लिए ‘लपके’ बन रहे 'नासूर'

10 दिसंबर 2019

jnu student protest
jnu student protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला
jnu student protest
jnu student protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला
jnu student protest
jnu student protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला
jnu student protest
jnu student protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला
jnu student protest
jnu student protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला
jnu student protest
jnu student protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला
jnu student protest
jnu student protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला
jnu student protest
jnu student protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला
jnu student protest
jnu student protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला
jnu student protest
jnu student protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला
jnu student protest
jnu student protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला
jnu student protest
jnu student protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला
jnu student protest
jnu student protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला
jnu student protest
jnu student protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला
jnu student protest
jnu student protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह की कहीं ये 10 बड़ी बातें आपको समझा देंगी आखिर नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक क्या है

लोकसभा में विपक्षी सदस्यों के भारी विरोध के बीच गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने सोमवार को नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक पास हो गया। आपको दिखाते हैं इस विधेयक पर गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने कौन सी 10 बड़ी बातें सदन में रखीं।

10 दिसंबर 2019

पैन-आधार लिंक 1:34

पैन को आधार कार्ड से इस महीने लिंक कराना भूले, तो बढ़ेगी परेशानी

10 दिसंबर 2019

अतीक अहमद 6:41

अहमदाबाद जेल में बैठ ऐसे धमका रहा है दबंग बाहुबली अतीक अहमद !

9 दिसंबर 2019

ओवैसी 1:09

लोकसभा में ओवैसी ने नागरिकता संशोधन बिल 2019 की कॉपी फाड़ी

9 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 2:28

10 दिसंबर राशिफल : ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि ?

9 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited