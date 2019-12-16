जामिया हिंसा: लाइब्रेरी के अंदर दागे आंसू गैस गोले, बेंच के नीचे छिपकर बचाई जान

{"_id":"5df705268ebc3e87cd19381e","slug":"jamia-violence-tear-gas-shells-fired-inside-the-library","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092e\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e: \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0926\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942 \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u092c\u0947\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Violence in delhi
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बेंच के नीचे छिपकर बैठे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
छिपते हुए छात्र
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाथरूम में पड़ा घायल छात्र
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
Violence in delhi
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
छात्राओं पर लाठीचार्ज करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला