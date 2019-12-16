शहर चुनें

Jamia violence tear gas shells fired inside the library

जामिया हिंसा: लाइब्रेरी के अंदर दागे आंसू गैस गोले, बेंच के नीचे छिपकर बचाई जान

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 16 Dec 2019 09:46 AM IST
Violence in delhi
1 of 6
Violence in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया स्थित लाइब्रेरी में पढ़ाई कर रहे छात्र-छात्राओं ने दिल्ली पुलिस पर आंसू गैस के गोले छोड़ने और लाठीचार्ज करने का आरोप लगाया है। उनका कहना है कि विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन की अनुमति के बगैर दिल्ली पुलिस कैंपस से होते हुए लाइब्रेरी पहुंची, जहां सौ से अधिक छात्र-छात्राएं पढ़ाई कर रहे थे। 
jamia millia islamia caa protest protest in delhi today protest against cab protest against nrc protest against caa protest against citizenship amendment bill protest in jamia protest against caa in jamia violence in delhi
Violence in delhi
Violence in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बेंच के नीचे छिपकर बैठे
बेंच के नीचे छिपकर बैठे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छिपते हुए छात्र
छिपते हुए छात्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाथरूम में पड़ा घायल छात्र
बाथरूम में पड़ा घायल छात्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Violence in delhi
Violence in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छात्राओं पर लाठीचार्ज करती पुलिस
छात्राओं पर लाठीचार्ज करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
