जामिया विवाद: जाम में फंसा तो बोला अब बना दूंगा 'शाहीन भाग', दोस्तों संग बातचीत में कहीं ये बातें

{"_id":"5e3504148ebc3e4b494cbb15","slug":"jamia-firing-minor-shooter-stuck-in-a-jam-says-now-i-will-make-shaheen-bhag","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092e\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926: \u091c\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0905\u092c \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e '\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940\u0928 \u092d\u093e\u0917', \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u091a\u0940\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जामिया में गोली चलाने वाला शख्स
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फायरिंग में घायल जामिया का छात्र
- फोटो : PTI
जामिया में प्रदर्शन जारी
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Delhi Police Security
- फोटो : PTI
शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शन के दौरान चित्रकारी करते प्रदर्शनकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
Jamia firing case
- फोटो : Twitter