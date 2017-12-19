प्रद्युम्न हत्याकांड : बुधवार को होगा 'बालिग-नाबालिग' पर फैसला, CBI ने ले लिए फिंगर प्रिंट
प्रद्युम्न हत्याकांड के आरोपी 11वीं कक्षा के छात्र के फिंगर प्रिंट लेने के लिए सीबीआई की टीम मंगलवार को रेलवे रोड स्थित बाल सुधार गृह में पहुंची। सीबीआई की टीम करीब दो घंटे तक यहां रही। इस दौरान छात्र के वकील भी अंदर मौजूद थे और उनके सामने ही सारी कार्रवाई की गई।
