प्रद्युम्न हत्याकांड : बहस हो चुकी है पूरी, अगर छात्र बालिग घोषित हुआ तो होगा ऐसा
प्रद्युम्न हत्याकांड में आरोपी छात्र को लेकर जुवेनाइल जस्टिस (जेजे) बोर्ड आज फैसला सुना सकता है। दूसरी ओर आरोपी छात्र की हिरासत की मियाद पूरी होने के बाद शुक्रवार को ही उसे बोर्ड के सामने सीबीआई प्रस्तुत करेगी।
