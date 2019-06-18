29 महिलाएं और 27 पुरुष होटल में ऐसे हाल मिले, देखकर पुलिस भी शर्म से हुई पानी-पानी

{"_id":"5d08712d8ebc3e0e7b4705f5","slug":"highprofile-sex-racket-deoria-police-raid-in-three-hotels-29-women-and-27-men-in-custody","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"29 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0914\u0930 27 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0937 \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940-\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
होटल से हिरासत में ली गई लड़कियां
होटल से बाहर आती पुलिस
होटल से हिरासत में ली गई महिलाएं
मौके पर पुलिस
मौके पर पुलिस
