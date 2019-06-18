शहर चुनें

29 महिलाएं और 27 पुरुष होटल में ऐसे हाल मिले, देखकर पुलिस भी शर्म से हुई पानी-पानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देवरिया, Updated Tue, 18 Jun 2019 11:15 AM IST
होटल से हिरासत में ली गई लड़कियां
होटल से हिरासत में ली गई लड़कियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देवरिया के स्टेशन रोड पर संचालित तीन होटलों में सोमवार को छापा मारकर पुलिस ने 29 महिलाएं और 27 पुरुषों को रंगरेलियां मनाते पकड़ा। इनमें कई प्रौढ़ भी शामिल रहे। मौके से पुलिस ने होटलों के चार कर्मचारियों को भी हिरासत में लिया है। सभी को कोतवाली लाया गया। उनके परिजनों को भी सूचना दी गई। पुलिस ने तीनों होटलों से एंट्री रजिस्टर सहित कई अन्य दस्तावेज कब्जे में लिए हैं। तीन घंटे से अधिक समय तक चली कार्रवाई के दौरान हड़कंप मचा रहा। 
होटल से हिरासत में ली गई लड़कियां
होटल से हिरासत में ली गई लड़कियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
होटल से बाहर आती पुलिस
होटल से बाहर आती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
होटल से हिरासत में ली गई महिलाएं
होटल से हिरासत में ली गई महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पुलिस
मौके पर पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पुलिस
मौके पर पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
