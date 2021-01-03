शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Heavy rainfall in Delhi affects Farmers protest enters the camp of farmers

तस्वीरें: किसान आंदोलन पर आफत की बारिश, लेकिन मांगों को लेकर अडिग हैं अन्नदाता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 03 Jan 2021 12:11 PM IST
बारिश के कारण किसानों को हो रही परेशानी
1 of 5
बारिश के कारण किसानों को हो रही परेशानी - फोटो : ANI
कृषि कानूनों की वापसी की मांग को लेकर अड़े किसानों ने बीते दिनों में क्या कुछ नहीं झेला। हड्डी गलाने वाली ठंड, गिरता तापमान, शीतलहर और सरकार के साथ लगातार असफल बातचीत का दौर...ये सब मिलकर भी किसानों का हौसला नहीं तोड़ पाए। अब तो ऐसा लग रहा है कि प्रकृति भी अन्नदाताओं की परीक्षा ले रही है। रविवार सुबह से ही दिल्ली व आसपास के इलाकों में बारिश हो रही है। 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi ncr farmers protest kisan andolan

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सर्द रात में फुटपाथ पर सोते लोग
Agra

पूस की रात: सर्द रात और खुला आसमान, ठंड में सिकुड़ती जिंदगी, देखिए तस्वीरें

3 जनवरी 2021

Weather update in Lucknow and nearby areas in Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow

लखनऊ व आसपास के इलाकों में बूंदाबांदी से बढ़ी ठंड, पर दिन चढ़ने के साथ निकली धूप ने दी राहत, तस्वीरें

3 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
POISON SEASON 2 on ZEE5: अपराध के आसमान पर निकला नया आफताब, थ्रिलर की ये रोशनी दिल खुश कर देगी
Zee 5 poision

POISON SEASON 2 on ZEE5: अपराध के आसमान पर निकला नया आफताब, थ्रिलर की ये रोशनी दिल खुश कर देगी
बागपत में गिरे ओले
Meerut

Weather update: पश्चिमी यूपी में बारिश से ठंड में इजाफा, कई स्थानों पर ओलावृष्टि, अगले दो दिन ऐसा रहेगा मौसम

3 जनवरी 2021

ताजमहल: ताज के दीवानों का सैलाब
Agra

कोरोना के खौफ पर भारी ताजमहल की 'दीवानगी', 10 महीने बाद ताज पर उमड़े इतने सैलानी

3 जनवरी 2021

अमावस्या पर कराएं गया में तर्पण, संतान से सम्बंधित समस्त कष्ट होंगे दूर!
Puja

अमावस्या पर कराएं गया में तर्पण, संतान से सम्बंधित समस्त कष्ट होंगे दूर!
किसान बाबा कश्मीर सिंह ने की आत्महत्या
Moradabad

‘आखिर कब तक हम सर्दी में यहां बैठे रहेंगे’, सुसाइड नोट में किसानों का दर्द बयां कर बाबा कश्मीर सिंह फंदे पर झूले

3 जनवरी 2021

sub inspector suicide
Ghaziabad

महिला दरोगा सुसाइड प्रकररण: मकान मालिक से था भाई-बहन का रिश्ता, रक्षाबंधन पर बांधतीं थीं राखी

3 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
बारिश के कारण किसानों को हो रही परेशानी
बारिश के कारण किसानों को हो रही परेशानी - फोटो : ANI
बारिश के कारण किसानों को हो रही परेशानी
बारिश के कारण किसानों को हो रही परेशानी - फोटो : ANI
बारिश के कारण किसानों को हो रही परेशानी
बारिश के कारण किसानों को हो रही परेशानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के कारण किसानों को हो रही परेशानी
बारिश के कारण किसानों को हो रही परेशानी - फोटो : ANI
बारिश के कारण किसानों को हो रही परेशानी
बारिश के कारण किसानों को हो रही परेशानी - फोटो : ANI
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X