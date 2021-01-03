तस्वीरें: किसान आंदोलन पर आफत की बारिश, लेकिन मांगों को लेकर अडिग हैं अन्नदाता

{"_id":"5ff165085b68290bd72b0f43","slug":"heavy-rainfall-in-delhi-affects-farmers-protest-enters-the-camp-of-farmers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0906\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0932\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092b\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0921\u093f\u0917 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश के कारण किसानों को हो रही परेशानी
- फोटो : ANI
बारिश के कारण किसानों को हो रही परेशानी
- फोटो : ANI
बारिश के कारण किसानों को हो रही परेशानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के कारण किसानों को हो रही परेशानी
- फोटो : ANI
बारिश के कारण किसानों को हो रही परेशानी
- फोटो : ANI