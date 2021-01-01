शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Weather Forecast Today Update in Delhi NCR News: Delhi records coldest morning on 1 January minimum temperature recorded at 3 point 6 degree celcius at Safdarjung

साल 2021 का पहला दिन और कोहरे की चादर में राजधानी, सफदरजंग में पारा 1.1 डिग्री

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 01 Jan 2021 09:42 AM IST
दिल्ली में कोहरा
1 of 8
दिल्ली में कोहरा - फोटो : एएनआई
देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में कड़ाके की ठंड के साथ नए साल का स्वागत हुआ है। उत्तर भारत में शीत लहर का कहर जारी है। कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ रही है। नए साल के पहले दिन दिल्ली और आसपास के इलाकों में कड़ाके की ठंड के साथ गहरा कोहरा छाया है। 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi delhi ncr delhi weather weather forecast delhi winter

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: मनु की ही थी वायरल कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग में आवज, कहा था-पुलिस वालों को विकास भइया ने मार दिया..

1 जनवरी 2021

New Year Celebration 2021
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: देर रात तक आनंद और उल्लास में डूबे रहे शहरवासी, पटाखों की गूंज के बीच बोले- हैप्पी न्यू ईयर

1 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
युवाओं के दिलों पर राज कर रही है Kia Sonet कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी, पांच वजहों से हो रहे हैं फिदा
KIA SONET

युवाओं के दिलों पर राज कर रही है Kia Sonet कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी, पांच वजहों से हो रहे हैं फिदा
मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने लोगों को दी नव वर्ष की शुभकामनाएं, कोरोना योद्धाओं को किया सलाम 

1 जनवरी 2021

नए साल पर लुढ़का दिल्ली का पारा
Delhi

नए साल पर कोहरे ने किया दिल्लीवालों का स्वागत, विजिबिलिटी हुई कम, लुढ़का पारा 

1 जनवरी 2021

12 वर्षों बाद हरिद्वार में कुम्भ मेला, जानें कब से कब तक मनाया जाएगा कुम्भ एवं क्या हैं महत्व !
Astrology

12 वर्षों बाद हरिद्वार में कुम्भ मेला, जानें कब से कब तक मनाया जाएगा कुम्भ एवं क्या हैं महत्व !
स्वरोजगार कर आत्मनिर्भर बन गए ये लोग।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: लॉकडाउन में छूटी नौकरी तो आर्थिक रूप से टूट गए थे ये लोग, जानिए कैसे बन गए आत्मनिर्भर

1 जनवरी 2021

security forces
Jammu

तस्वीरें: बीता साल बना आतंकियों का काल, 46 टॉप आतंकी कमांडर समेत 225 किए ढेर, 60 जवान वतन पर कुर्बान

1 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
दिल्ली में कोहरा
दिल्ली में कोहरा - फोटो : एएनआई
दिल्ली में कड़ाके की ठंड
दिल्ली में कड़ाके की ठंड - फोटो : एएनआई
दिल्ली में कड़ाके की ठंड
दिल्ली में कड़ाके की ठंड - फोटो : एएनआई
दिल्ली में कोहरा
दिल्ली में कोहरा - फोटो : एएनआई
दिल्ली में कोहरा
दिल्ली में कोहरा - फोटो : एएनआई
दिल्ली में कोहरा
दिल्ली में कोहरा - फोटो : एएनआई
दिल्ली में कोहरा
दिल्ली में कोहरा - फोटो : एएनआई
शीत लहर
शीत लहर - फोटो : पीटीआई
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X