शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Hasin Jahan broke her silence on threat of death and misbehave over congratulatory post on ram mandir

जान से मारने और रेप की धमकी पर हसीन जहां ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोलीं- जैसा हमारा समाज है...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 10 Aug 2020 06:01 PM IST
mohammed shami and wife hasin jahan
1 of 5
mohammed shami and wife hasin jahan - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारतीय क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद शमी की पत्नी हसीन जहां को अयोध्या में राम मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर बधाई देना महंगा पड़ गया है। एक ओर जहां प्रशंसक उनके इस कदम को सौहार्द का प्रतीक बता रहे हैं, वहीं दूसरी तरफ वो कट्टरपंथियों के निशाने पर आ गई हैं। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
30 दिन में करें NDA की पक्की तैयारी, हजारों छात्रों को सेलेक्ट करा चुके फैकल्टी लेंगे कक्षाएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
hasin jahan ram mandir mohammad shami

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

mohammed shami
Moradabad

राममंदिर: क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद शमी की पत्नी हसीन ने धमकी के बाद इंस्टाग्राम-फेसबुक के स्क्रीन शॉट पुलिस को दिए

10 अगस्त 2020

Mohammad shami- hasin jahan
Cricket News

क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद शमी की पत्नी हसीन जहां ने कहा- राम मंदिर से चिढ़ना या हिंसा फैलाना समाज के खिलाफ

10 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Krishna Janmashtami 2020
Agra

Krishna Janmashtami: वृंदावन के तीन प्रमुख मंदिरों में दिन में होता है कान्हा का अभिषेक, यह है मान्यता

10 अगस्त 2020

बागवानी के शौक देख छोड़ दिया फ्लैट बनाने का विचार।
Gorakhpur

पत्नी के बचपन के शौक को पूरा करने के लिए पति ने किया ये त्याग, अब फूलों की सुगंध से महकता है पूरा घर

10 अगस्त 2020

जन्माष्टमी पर क्यों फोड़ी जाती है दही - हांड़ी
Janamashtami Special

जन्माष्टमी पर क्यों फोड़ी जाती है दही - हांड़ी
श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी को तैयारियां
Jammu

श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी 11 और 12 अगस्त को मनाई जाएगी, ऐसे करें पूजा

10 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Rare Coincidence after many years, Know Vrat Date
Dehradun

Krishna Janmashtami 2020: सालों बाद हो रहा ऐसा, 11 या 12 किस दिन फलदाई होगा व्रत यहां पढ़ें... 

10 अगस्त 2020

यूपीएससी टॉपर राघव जैन
Chandigarh

IAS बनने वाले राघव जैन ने बताया, दो बार असफल होने के बाद उन्होंने क्या किया

10 अगस्त 2020

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
विज्ञापन
प्रियंका चोपड़ा, निक जोनस, कपिल शर्मा
Chandigarh

निक जोनस को नेशनल जीजू बताने पर प्रियंका चोपड़ा, कपिल शर्मा व चैनल के खिलाफ शिकायत

10 अगस्त 2020

आयुर्वेदिक नुस्खे
Chandigarh

कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए पी रहे हैं काढ़ा तो जरूर बरतें ये सावधानियां, वरना नुकसान झेलेंगे

10 अगस्त 2020

जन्माष्टमी पर क्यों फोड़ी जाती है दही - हांड़ी
Janamashtami Special

जन्माष्टमी पर क्यों फोड़ी जाती है दही - हांड़ी
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

कोरोना काल में इम्यूनिटी बढ़ानी है तो ये पांच पौधे घर में लगा लें, संक्रमण पास में फटकेगा भी नहीं

10 अगस्त 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

कोरोना संक्रमण से अपने जिगर के टुकड़े को बचाना है तो मां अपनाएं ये तरीका, साबित होगा वरदान

10 अगस्त 2020

Weather Forecast Today Update in Uttarakhand News: flood in dehradun seen in photos
Dehradun

रविवार रात से जारी बारिश के बाद सोमवार की सुबह देहरादून की भयावह तस्वीरें देखें

10 अगस्त 2020

हमलावरों ने वाहन में की तोड़फोड़, मौजूद पुलिस, गनर जख्मी
Lucknow

हमलावरों ने अचानक ही कर दिया था भाजपा विधायक के काफिले पर हमला, ये था पूरा मामला

10 अगस्त 2020

लोगों ने गाड़ी में की तोड़फोड़ और हाईवे जाम किया
Meerut

यूपी: पशुओं के अवशेष देख भड़का ग्रामीणों का गुस्सा, गाड़ी में जमकर तोड़फोड़, देखिए तस्वीरें

10 अगस्त 2020

Janmashtami 2020
Gorakhpur

Janmashtami 2020: गोरखनाथ मंदिर में आज से शुरू होगा श्रीकृष्ण जन्मोत्सव कार्यक्रम, इस बार टूटेगी वर्षों की ये खास परंपरा

10 अगस्त 2020

गोरखपुर में जलभराव।
Gorakhpur

जलभराव से परेशान लोगों ने जताई नाराजगी, कहा- मुख्य सड़कों की हो रही है समीक्षा, गलियों की नहीं

10 अगस्त 2020

बीएड संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: जान जोखिम में डालकर परीक्षा में शामिल हुए हजारों अभ्यर्थी, नहीं दिखी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग

10 अगस्त 2020

गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इन चार थाना क्षेत्रों में आज से एक सप्ताह तक रहेगा लॉकडाउन, जानिए क्या खुलेगा, क्या रहेगा बंद

10 अगस्त 2020

कलम के सिपाही की कर्मभूमि तो शायरी के बादशाह की जन्मभूमि है गोरक्षनगरी।
Gorakhpur

इनके दम पर गोरखपुरवासी भरते हैं दम, गर्व से कहते हैं- 'हिंदी हैं हम'

10 अगस्त 2020

फाइल फोटो।
Basti

इस वजह से हो रही है कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत, जानिए किन मरीजों पर सबसे ज्यादा मडरा रहा है खतरा

10 अगस्त 2020

संजय कुमार का शौक ही बन गया आय का जरिया।
Gorakhpur

बचपन के शौक को आय का जरिया बनाकर कामयाब हुआ ये होनहार शख्स, जानिए कैसे साकार हुआ इनका सपना

10 अगस्त 2020

mohammed shami and wife hasin jahan
mohammed shami and wife hasin jahan - फोटो : अमर उजाला
hasin jahan
hasin jahan - फोटो : अमर उजाला
hasin jahan
hasin jahan - फोटो : self
hasin jahan
hasin jahan
hasin jahan
hasin jahan
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited