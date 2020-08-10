शहर चुनें
तस्वीरें: हापुड़ की डीएम ने निभाया बेटे का फर्ज, पिता को दी मुखाग्नि, बेटी के देख भावुक हुईं अदिति सिंह

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हापुड़, Updated Mon, 10 Aug 2020 10:28 AM IST
hapur dm aditi singh
1 of 5
hapur dm aditi singh - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हापुड़ जिलाधिकारी अदिति सिंह के पिता व पूर्व आईएएस धनंजय प्रसाद सिंह का रविवार सुबह लंबी बीमारी के चलते दिल्ली के अपोलो अस्पताल में निधन हो गया। गंगानगरी ब्रजघाट गंगा तट पर दिवंगत का अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। डीएम ने खुद गमगीन माहौल में पिता की चिता को मुखाग्नी दी। इस दौरान जनप्रतिनिधियों समेत पुलिस-प्रशासनिक अधिकारी और स्थानीय लोगों ने श्रद्धांजलि दी।
 
hapur dm aditi singh hapur dm aditi singh father died aditi singh ips

hapur dm aditi singh
hapur dm aditi singh - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिता के निधन पर हापुड़ डीएम
पिता के निधन पर हापुड़ डीएम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बेटी को देखकर भावुक हुईं डीएम
बेटी को देखकर भावुक हुईं डीएम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डीएम हापुड़
डीएम हापुड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डीएम हापुड़ के पिता की (फाइल फोटो)
डीएम हापुड़ के पिता की (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
