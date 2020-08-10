तस्वीरें: हापुड़ की डीएम ने निभाया बेटे का फर्ज, पिता को दी मुखाग्नि, बेटी के देख भावुक हुईं अदिति सिंह

{"_id":"5f30cea08ebc3eaac749ee86","slug":"hapur-dm-aditi-singh-father-died-she-funeral-responsible-duty-like-son-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0939\u093e\u092a\u0941\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0928\u093f, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092d\u093e\u0935\u0941\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0905\u0926\u093f\u0924\u093f \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
hapur dm aditi singh
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f30cea08ebc3eaac749ee86","slug":"hapur-dm-aditi-singh-father-died-she-funeral-responsible-duty-like-son-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0939\u093e\u092a\u0941\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0928\u093f, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092d\u093e\u0935\u0941\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0905\u0926\u093f\u0924\u093f \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पिता के निधन पर हापुड़ डीएम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f30cea08ebc3eaac749ee86","slug":"hapur-dm-aditi-singh-father-died-she-funeral-responsible-duty-like-son-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0939\u093e\u092a\u0941\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0928\u093f, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092d\u093e\u0935\u0941\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0905\u0926\u093f\u0924\u093f \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बेटी को देखकर भावुक हुईं डीएम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f30cea08ebc3eaac749ee86","slug":"hapur-dm-aditi-singh-father-died-she-funeral-responsible-duty-like-son-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0939\u093e\u092a\u0941\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0928\u093f, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092d\u093e\u0935\u0941\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0905\u0926\u093f\u0924\u093f \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डीएम हापुड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f30cea08ebc3eaac749ee86","slug":"hapur-dm-aditi-singh-father-died-she-funeral-responsible-duty-like-son-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0939\u093e\u092a\u0941\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0928\u093f, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092d\u093e\u0935\u0941\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0905\u0926\u093f\u0924\u093f \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डीएम हापुड़ के पिता की (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला