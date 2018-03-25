शहर चुनें

हार्दिक पटेल का अन्ना आंदोलन में शामिल होने का प्लान हो सकता है कैंसल, जानें क्या है वजह

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 25 Mar 2018 04:13 PM IST
राजधानी दिल्ली के रामलीला मैदान में चल रहे अन्ना हजारे की भूख हड़ताल में गुजरात के पाटीदार नेता हार्दिक पटेल भी शामिल होने वाले थे लेकिन लगता है उन्होंने अपना ये प्लान कैंसल कर दिया है। अन्ना हजारे का आंदोलन तीसरे दिन भी जारी है।
anna hazare hunger strike delhi

