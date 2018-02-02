अपना शहर चुनें

जब प्यार में मिला धोखा तो लड़की ने बदले का न‌िकाला ऐसा तरीका, हो गया वायरल

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम, Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 05:37 PM IST
इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर एक ऐसा वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें एक लड़की अकेले ही डांस करती नजर आ रही है। लेकिन अगर आप बीच सड़क पर उसके डांस की वजह जानेंगे तो ज्यादा चौकेंगे और शायद यही इस ‌वीडियो के वायरल होने की वजह है।
