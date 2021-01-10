शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad ›   Muradnagar Incident News: Muradnagar Cremation Ground Accident News File made after October, signature before 30 September

श्मशान घाट हादसा: जांच में सामने आए चौंकाने वाले सबूत, फाइल अक्तूबर के बाद बनी, हस्ताक्षर 30 सितंबर से पहले के

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गाजियाबाद, Updated Sun, 10 Jan 2021 10:33 AM IST
cremation ground accident news
1 of 6
cremation ground accident news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाजियाबाद के मुरादनगर स्थित श्मशान घाट हादसे में पूरे सिस्टम की मिलीभगत का खेल सामने आ रहा है। जेल भेज गया जेई चंद्रपाल सिंह 30 सिंतबर को सेवानिवृत्त हो चुका था, लेकिन उसके बाद भी वो नियमित रूप से नगर पालिका में टेंडर से जुड़े सभी काम देख रहा था। पालिका से लेकर ऊपर सिस्टम में बैठे अधिकारियों को पूरी जानकारी थी लेकिन किसी ने उसे नहीं रोका। बल्कि सेवानिवृत्त होने के बाद श्मशान घाट के सुंदरीकरण व जीर्णोद्धार कार्य का संशोधित एस्टिमेट भी बनाया गया था जिसमें कुल खर्च को 54 लाख से बढ़ाकर 65 लाख किया जाना था। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states ghaziabad ghaziabad police cremation ground accident news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

muradnagar accident
Ghaziabad

श्मशान घाट हादसाः दो विभाग के तीन इंजीनियरों ने निर्माण को दे दी थी क्लीन चिट, अब वही हॉल-बरामदा सील

9 जनवरी 2021

मुरादनगर शमशान घाट हादसा
Ghaziabad

श्मशान घाट हादसा: जांच में सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, गलियारे में होने चाहिए थे 18 पिलर लेकिन बनाए गए सिर्फ इतने...

8 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
Taish On ZEE5: हिंदी सिनेमा ने ZEE5 पर दिखाया अनूठा ‘तैश’, फिल्म और वेबसीरीज बनकर आई ये अद्भुत कहानी
ZEE 5 Taish

Taish On ZEE5: हिंदी सिनेमा ने ZEE5 पर दिखाया अनूठा ‘तैश’, फिल्म और वेबसीरीज बनकर आई ये अद्भुत कहानी
cremation ground accident news
Ghaziabad

श्मशान घाट हादसा: सीमेंट में कितना मिलाया रेत, रुड़की लैब से सामने आएगा ठेकेदार का असली सच

8 जनवरी 2021

मुरादनगर श्मशान घाट हादसा
Ghaziabad

श्मशान घाट हादसा: ठेकेदार अजय त्यागी पर चला सरकारी 'चाबुक', 2015 से 2020 तक इन फर्मों की खंगाली जाएगी कुंडली

8 जनवरी 2021

क्या आप किसी मुकदमें में फंसे हैं ? आज ही बुक करें गया में अमावस्या पर पितृ तर्पण और पाएं निवारण
Puja

क्या आप किसी मुकदमें में फंसे हैं ? आज ही बुक करें गया में अमावस्या पर पितृ तर्पण और पाएं निवारण
मुरादनगर हादसे के आरोपी ठेकेदार की निगम के अफसरों से थी नजदीकी
Ghaziabad

मुरादनगर हादसाः निगम के इंजीनियरों से था ठेकेदार अजय त्यागी का खास रिश्ता, पार्टी में शामिल होते थे अफसर

7 जनवरी 2021

मुरादनगर श्मशान घाट हादसा
Ghaziabad

भैया मुझे बचा लो...मैं श्मशान घाट में दब गया हूं, मलबे में दबे 14 साल के अंश ने भाई को किया था फोन

6 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
cremation ground accident news
cremation ground accident news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे के बाद का खौफनाक मंजर
हादसे के बाद का खौफनाक मंजर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
muradnagar crematorium accident
muradnagar crematorium accident - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुरादनगर हादसा
मुरादनगर हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुरादनगर श्मशान घाट का मुआयना करते अधिकारी
मुरादनगर श्मशान घाट का मुआयना करते अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
muradnagar accident
muradnagar accident - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X