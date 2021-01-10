श्मशान घाट हादसा: जांच में सामने आए चौंकाने वाले सबूत, फाइल अक्तूबर के बाद बनी, हस्ताक्षर 30 सितंबर से पहले के

{"_id":"5ffa8aab8ebc3e32eb6f7143","slug":"muradnagar-incident-news-muradnagar-cremation-ground-accident-news-file-made-after-october-signature-before-30-september","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0918\u093e\u091f \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924, \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0924\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u0940, \u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0930 30 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
cremation ground accident news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ffa8aab8ebc3e32eb6f7143","slug":"muradnagar-incident-news-muradnagar-cremation-ground-accident-news-file-made-after-october-signature-before-30-september","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0918\u093e\u091f \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924, \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0924\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u0940, \u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0930 30 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हादसे के बाद का खौफनाक मंजर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ffa8aab8ebc3e32eb6f7143","slug":"muradnagar-incident-news-muradnagar-cremation-ground-accident-news-file-made-after-october-signature-before-30-september","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0918\u093e\u091f \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924, \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0924\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u0940, \u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0930 30 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
muradnagar crematorium accident
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ffa8aab8ebc3e32eb6f7143","slug":"muradnagar-incident-news-muradnagar-cremation-ground-accident-news-file-made-after-october-signature-before-30-september","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0918\u093e\u091f \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924, \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0924\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u0940, \u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0930 30 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मुरादनगर हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ffa8aab8ebc3e32eb6f7143","slug":"muradnagar-incident-news-muradnagar-cremation-ground-accident-news-file-made-after-october-signature-before-30-september","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0918\u093e\u091f \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924, \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0924\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u0940, \u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0930 30 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मुरादनगर श्मशान घाट का मुआयना करते अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ffa8aab8ebc3e32eb6f7143","slug":"muradnagar-incident-news-muradnagar-cremation-ground-accident-news-file-made-after-october-signature-before-30-september","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0918\u093e\u091f \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924, \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0924\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u0940, \u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0930 30 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
muradnagar accident
- फोटो : अमर उजाला