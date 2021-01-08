शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad ›   Muradnagar Cremation Ground Accident News Third-party audit of five years of work done by firms of contractor Ajay Tyagi

श्मशान घाट हादसा: ठेकेदार अजय त्यागी पर चला सरकारी 'चाबुक', 2015 से 2020 तक इन फर्मों की खंगाली जाएगी कुंडली

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गाजियाबाद, Updated Fri, 08 Jan 2021 08:35 AM IST
मुरादनगर श्मशान घाट हादसा
1 of 5
मुरादनगर श्मशान घाट हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के गाजियाबाद जिले के मुरादनगर में गुए श्मशान घाट हादसे के बाद नगर निगम क्षेत्र में ठेकेदार अजय त्यागी की फर्मों से कराए गए निर्माण कार्य भी संदेह के घेरे में आ गए हैं। नगर निगम अब इसकी फर्म से पांच साल में कराए गए सभी निर्माण कार्यों का थर्ड पार्टी ऑडिट कराएगा। इन फर्मों की 2015 से 2020 तक की कुंडली को खंगाली जाएगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states ghaziabad ghaziabad police cremation ground accident news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

मुरादनगर हादसे के आरोपी ठेकेदार की निगम के अफसरों से थी नजदीकी
Ghaziabad

मुरादनगर हादसाः निगम के इंजीनियरों से था ठेकेदार अजय त्यागी का खास रिश्ता, पार्टी में शामिल होते थे अफसर

7 जनवरी 2021

सूर्य ग्रहण 2021।
Gorakhpur

जानिए कब लगेगा साल का पहला ग्रहण, क्या बरतनी होगी सावधानी?

8 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
Taish On ZEE5: हिंदी सिनेमा ने ZEE5 पर दिखाया अनूठा ‘तैश’, फिल्म और वेबसीरीज बनकर आई ये अद्भुत कहानी
ZEE 5 Taish

Taish On ZEE5: हिंदी सिनेमा ने ZEE5 पर दिखाया अनूठा ‘तैश’, फिल्म और वेबसीरीज बनकर आई ये अद्भुत कहानी
मृतक दंपती का फाइल फोटो
Muzaffarnagar

तस्वीरें: उजड़ गया परिवार, पति-पत्नी की मौत से मचा कोहराम, इलाके में पसरा मातम

6 जनवरी 2021

cremation ground accident news
Ghaziabad

श्मशान घाट हादसा: जांच में सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, गलियारे में होने चाहिए थे 18 पिलर लेकिन बनाए गए सिर्फ इतने...

8 जनवरी 2021

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें कहीं आपकी कुंडली में कोई ग्रह दोष तो नहीं?
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें कहीं आपकी कुंडली में कोई ग्रह दोष तो नहीं?
pratapgarh news : सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई घटना।
Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh : फिल्मी स्टाइल में घुसे बदमाश और ढाई मिनट में लूट लिए 90 लाख

8 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
मुरादनगर श्मशान घाट हादसा
मुरादनगर श्मशान घाट हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठेकेदार अजय त्यागी
ठेकेदार अजय त्यागी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठेकेदार अजय त्यागी
ठेकेदार अजय त्यागी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Cremation Ground Accident News
Cremation Ground Accident News - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे के बाद का खौफनाक मंजर
हादसे के बाद का खौफनाक मंजर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X