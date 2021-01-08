श्मशान घाट हादसा: ठेकेदार अजय त्यागी पर चला सरकारी 'चाबुक', 2015 से 2020 तक इन फर्मों की खंगाली जाएगी कुंडली

{"_id":"5ff7cbedb59f31245f20681e","slug":"muradnagar-cremation-ground-accident-news-third-party-audit-of-five-years-of-work-done-by-firms-of-contractor-ajay-tyagi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0918\u093e\u091f \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0920\u0947\u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 '\u091a\u093e\u092c\u0941\u0915', 2015 \u0938\u0947 2020 \u0924\u0915 \u0907\u0928 \u092b\u0930\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u0921\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मुरादनगर श्मशान घाट हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff7cbedb59f31245f20681e","slug":"muradnagar-cremation-ground-accident-news-third-party-audit-of-five-years-of-work-done-by-firms-of-contractor-ajay-tyagi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0918\u093e\u091f \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0920\u0947\u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 '\u091a\u093e\u092c\u0941\u0915', 2015 \u0938\u0947 2020 \u0924\u0915 \u0907\u0928 \u092b\u0930\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u0921\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ठेकेदार अजय त्यागी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff7cbedb59f31245f20681e","slug":"muradnagar-cremation-ground-accident-news-third-party-audit-of-five-years-of-work-done-by-firms-of-contractor-ajay-tyagi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0918\u093e\u091f \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0920\u0947\u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 '\u091a\u093e\u092c\u0941\u0915', 2015 \u0938\u0947 2020 \u0924\u0915 \u0907\u0928 \u092b\u0930\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u0921\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ठेकेदार अजय त्यागी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff7cbedb59f31245f20681e","slug":"muradnagar-cremation-ground-accident-news-third-party-audit-of-five-years-of-work-done-by-firms-of-contractor-ajay-tyagi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0918\u093e\u091f \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0920\u0947\u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 '\u091a\u093e\u092c\u0941\u0915', 2015 \u0938\u0947 2020 \u0924\u0915 \u0907\u0928 \u092b\u0930\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u0921\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Cremation Ground Accident News
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff7cbedb59f31245f20681e","slug":"muradnagar-cremation-ground-accident-news-third-party-audit-of-five-years-of-work-done-by-firms-of-contractor-ajay-tyagi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0918\u093e\u091f \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0920\u0947\u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 '\u091a\u093e\u092c\u0941\u0915', 2015 \u0938\u0947 2020 \u0924\u0915 \u0907\u0928 \u092b\u0930\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u0921\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हादसे के बाद का खौफनाक मंजर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला