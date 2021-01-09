शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad ›   Hapur ex army man saurabh sharma arrested in terrorist link Mother had made her son capable by selling land

सेना की जासूसी: जमीन बेचकर मां ने काबिल बनाया था बेटा, चंद पैसों के लालच में देशभक्ति भूल गया सौरभ

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हापुड़, Updated Sat, 09 Jan 2021 11:13 AM IST
सौरभ शर्मा
1 of 5
सौरभ शर्मा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेना संबंधी खुफिया सूचनाएं देने के आरोप में एटीएस ने उत्तर प्रदेश के हापुड़ जिले के बहादुरगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के गांव बिहुनी निवासी एक पूर्व सैनिक सौरभ शर्मा को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोप है कि खुफिया सूचनाएं देने की एवज में पूर्व सैनिक के खातों में पाकिस्तान हैंडलर के माध्यम से धनराशि भेजी गई है। पूर्व सैनिक मई 2020 में बीमारी के कारण नौकरी छोड़कर घर आ गया था। टीम ने गिरफ्तारी लखनऊ से दिखाई है जबकि परिजन के अनुसार टीम के सदस्य पूछताछ के बहाने उसे मेरठ बुलाकर ले गए जहां गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उसके खिलाफ लखनऊ में संबंधित धाराओं में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर ली गई है। 
city & states ghaziabad hapur terrorist link saurabh sharma ex army man arrested pakistan

