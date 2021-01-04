श्मशान घाट हादसा: चश्मदीद विनोद बोला-रेत झड़ने पर ऊपर देखा तो गिर रही थी छत, खौफनाक था मंजर

{"_id":"5ff353f28ebc3e08c0389b0e","slug":"ghaziabad-muradnagar-cremation-ground-accident-news-eyewitness-vinod-kumar-told-terrible-story-of-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0918\u093e\u091f \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u091a\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0926\u0940\u0926 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e-\u0930\u0947\u0924 \u091d\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0917\u093f\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u091b\u0924, \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मुरादनगर श्मशान घाट हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff353f28ebc3e08c0389b0e","slug":"ghaziabad-muradnagar-cremation-ground-accident-news-eyewitness-vinod-kumar-told-terrible-story-of-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0918\u093e\u091f \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u091a\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0926\u0940\u0926 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e-\u0930\u0947\u0924 \u091d\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0917\u093f\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u091b\u0924, \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
muradnagar crematorium accident
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff353f28ebc3e08c0389b0e","slug":"ghaziabad-muradnagar-cremation-ground-accident-news-eyewitness-vinod-kumar-told-terrible-story-of-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0918\u093e\u091f \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u091a\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0926\u0940\u0926 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e-\u0930\u0947\u0924 \u091d\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0917\u093f\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u091b\u0924, \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
muradnagar crematorium accident
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff353f28ebc3e08c0389b0e","slug":"ghaziabad-muradnagar-cremation-ground-accident-news-eyewitness-vinod-kumar-told-terrible-story-of-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0918\u093e\u091f \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u091a\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0926\u0940\u0926 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e-\u0930\u0947\u0924 \u091d\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0917\u093f\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u091b\u0924, \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गाजियाबाद हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff353f28ebc3e08c0389b0e","slug":"ghaziabad-muradnagar-cremation-ground-accident-news-eyewitness-vinod-kumar-told-terrible-story-of-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0918\u093e\u091f \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u091a\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0926\u0940\u0926 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e-\u0930\u0947\u0924 \u091d\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0917\u093f\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u091b\u0924, \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गाजियाबाद हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff353f28ebc3e08c0389b0e","slug":"ghaziabad-muradnagar-cremation-ground-accident-news-eyewitness-vinod-kumar-told-terrible-story-of-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0918\u093e\u091f \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u091a\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0926\u0940\u0926 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e-\u0930\u0947\u0924 \u091d\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0917\u093f\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u091b\u0924, \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गाजियाबाद हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला