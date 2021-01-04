शहर चुनें
श्मशान घाट हादसा: चश्मदीद विनोद बोला-रेत झड़ने पर ऊपर देखा तो गिर रही थी छत, खौफनाक था मंजर

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गाजियाबाद, Updated Mon, 04 Jan 2021 11:14 PM IST
मुरादनगर श्मशान घाट हादसा
मुरादनगर श्मशान घाट हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाजियाबाद के मुरादनगर में बंबा रोड श्मशान घाट में मृतक जयराम की अंत्येष्टि के बाद गलियारे की छत के नीचे एकत्रित हुए लोगों के ऊपर लिंटर से रेत झड़कर गिर रही थी। रेत झड़ने पर गलियारे के किनारे खड़े विनोद कुमार की जैसे ही निगाह छत की ओर गई तो धड़ाम की आवाज सुनते वह संभलकर बाहर आ गए। 
 
