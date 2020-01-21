गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड: एक और नया खुलासा, जांच कर रही पुलिस टीम भी सच जानकर हैरान

{"_id":"5e267e898ebc3e8d411b200b","slug":"gaurav-chandel-murder-case-another-new-revealing-attempted-to-get-car-cut","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u0930\u0935 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0932 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u091a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Gaurav Chandel murder case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e267e898ebc3e8d411b200b","slug":"gaurav-chandel-murder-case-another-new-revealing-attempted-to-get-car-cut","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u0930\u0935 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0932 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u091a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gaurav chandel murder case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e267e898ebc3e8d411b200b","slug":"gaurav-chandel-murder-case-another-new-revealing-attempted-to-get-car-cut","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u0930\u0935 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0932 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u091a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gaurav chandel murder case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e267e898ebc3e8d411b200b","slug":"gaurav-chandel-murder-case-another-new-revealing-attempted-to-get-car-cut","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u0930\u0935 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0932 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u091a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर धब्बों को चाटते कुत्ते
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e267e898ebc3e8d411b200b","slug":"gaurav-chandel-murder-case-another-new-revealing-attempted-to-get-car-cut","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u0930\u0935 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0932 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u091a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर जांच करती टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला