शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   for money delhi mother kidnap her own son with the help of sister husband, her letter reveal secret

पैसों की खातिर मां ही बन गई अपने बेटे की दुश्मन, खत में लिखी बातों से खुला घिनौना राज

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 14 May 2018 05:51 PM IST
mother kidnap son
1 of 5
दिल्ली के भलस्वा डेयरी इलाके में एक महिला ने रुपयों के खातिर अपने नौ साल के बेटे के साथ कुछ ऐसा किया कि आपका विश्वास ही मां शब्द से उठ जाएगा। उसकी इस करतूत का खुलासा उसी की लिखी एक चिट्ठी के जरिए हुआ...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
delhi mother kidnap son kidnapping crime in delhi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

बीवी को आपत्तिजनक हालत में पकड़ा
Varanasi

अस्पताल के कमरे में पति की हरकत देख कर बेहोश हुई पत्नी, मामला जानकर चौंक जाएंगे आप

14 मई 2018

protest of bed-tet holder
Lucknow

बीएड-टीईटी पास अभ्यर्थियों का प्रदर्शन तेज, बोले- सीएम के आदेश के बाद भी नहीं हो रही कार्रवाई

14 मई 2018

Ram rahim
Chandigarh

राम रहीम और डेरा सच्चा सौदा का एक और सच आया सामने, जानकर हैरान रह जाएंगे

14 मई 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

वरमाला की रस्म के समय दुल्हन के मामा का फिर गया दिमाग, बाेला अब नहीं हाेगी शादी

14 मई 2018

युवक ने फंदा लगाया
Chandigarh

जुदाई बर्दाश्त नहीं हुई, 19 पेज के सुसाइड नोट और FB वीडियो में उड़ेला दर्द...दे दी जान

14 मई 2018

weather
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली से लेकर यूपी के बुलंदशहर तक आंधी ने बरपाया कहर, तस्वीरों में देखें भयावह मंजर

14 मई 2018

More in City & states

डेमो
Lucknow

लखनऊ मेल सहित इन ट्रेनों के बदलेंगे प्लेटफॉर्म, ये है वजह

14 मई 2018

tej pratap wedding
Delhi NCR

नीतीश-लालू के मिलन से लेकर खाने की लूट तक, देखें तेज प्रताप की शादी की 18 खास तस्वीरें

14 मई 2018

सड़क हादसा
Agra

आंखों से आंसू गिर रहे थे पर धैर्य न खोया, दुल्हन ने यूं की घायलों की मदद

14 मई 2018

परमीश वर्मा
Chandigarh

सिंगर परमीश वर्मा ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, FB पर लिखी पोस्ट और खोला हमले का एक राज, पढ़िए

14 मई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

CISCE Result 2018: 10वीं में 98.51 प्रतिशत और 12वीं में 96.21 प्रतिशत बच्चों ने बाजी मारी 

14 मई 2018

मनदीप कुमार का अंतिम संस्कार
Chandigarh

...जब शहीद बेटे के शव को मां ने पहनाया सेहरा, फूट-फूट कर रोए पिता

14 मई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

शनि जयंती 2018: सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग में मनेगा शनि जन्मोत्सव, एेसे करें प्रसन्न 

14 मई 2018

व्यापारी की हत्या
Delhi NCR

सीसीटीवी में कैद हुआ हत्याकांडः घर के बाहर ही गोलियां मारकर कारोबारी को उतारा मौत के घाट

14 मई 2018

hindu-funeral
Chandigarh

मृतक का अंतिम संस्कार करने से ठीक पहले हो गया कुछ ऐसा, लोगों के उड़ गए होश

14 मई 2018

passengers will get facilities like aeroplane in shatabdi express
Lucknow

यात्रियों को इस ट्रेन में मिलेंगी विमान जैसी सुविधाएं, जल्दी बुक कराएं टिकट

14 मई 2018

doctors
Lucknow

चार मेडिकल कॉलेजों में सुपर स्पेशियलिटी विभागों के लिए निकाली गई वैकेंसी, यहां देखें डिटेल

14 मई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

सेंट्रल यूपी में आंधी, बारिश, अोले से अब तक 22 से ज्यादा की मौत, मौसम विभाग ने फिर दी ये चेतावनी 

14 मई 2018

sridevi
Delhi NCR

हादसा नहीं थी बॉलीवुड अदाकारा श्रीदेवी की मौत, दिल्ली पुलिस के पूर्व एसीपी की जांच एजेंसी का दावा

14 मई 2018

थाने में खड़ा झांसा देकर शादी रचाने आया युवक
Kanpur

खुद को ब्लॉक प्रमुख बताकर 5 बारातियों संग पहुंचा दूल्हा, 'कार्ड में लिखवाया यह'

14 मई 2018

मदद को आगे आए पड़ोसी
Lucknow

चलती ट्रेन में बदमाश से छीनाझपटी के दौरान यात्री की गिरकर मौत, मचा कोहराम

14 मई 2018

train ticket booking
Dehradun

तत्काल टिकट के लिए होती थी मारामारी, तो लोगों ने खुद निकाला ऐसा तरीका कि रेलवे ने उसे बना दिया नियम

14 मई 2018

mother kidnap son
mother kidnap son
mother kidnap son
mother kidnap son
mother kidnap son

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.