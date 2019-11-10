86 मिनट में चार हत्याएं कर उजाड़ दिए दो परिवार, खौफनाक था अंदर का मंजर, देखकर दहल गए लोग

{"_id":"5dc7b9148ebc3e5b7b299609","slug":"faridabad-family-murder-case-4-members-of-same-family-found-dead-in-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"86 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0925\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0939\u0932 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फरीदाबाद में एक परिवार के चार लोगों की हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस और भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर में बंद कुत्ता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते हुए परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर के अंदर खौफनाक मंजर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला