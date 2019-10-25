शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   dhanteras 2019 diwali 2019 shubh muhurt of pooja purchasing gold and goods

धनतेरस 2019: सुबह साढ़े नौ बजे के बाद पूरे दिन कभी भी करें खरीदारी, शाम की पूजा का ये है शुभ मुहूर्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 25 Oct 2019 09:42 AM IST
धनतेरस शुभ मुहूर्त
1 of 5
धनतेरस शुभ मुहूर्त - फोटो : dhanteras
दीपोत्सव का पहला दिन यानी धनतेरस शुक्रवार को है। अगले पांच दिन तक त्योहारों को लेकर राजधानी के बाजारों में भी रौनक बढ़ गई है। कार्तिक मास के कृष्ण पक्ष की त्रयोदशी को मनाई जाने वाली धनतेरस को काफी शुभ माना जाता है। ज्योतिषाचार्य आचार्य अम्बरीष कुमार शास्त्री के अनुसार, शुक्रवार को त्रयोदशी शाम 6:38 बजे लग रही है। जानिए क्या खरीदारी और शुभ कार्य करने का उत्तम मुहूर्त और धनवंतरी पूजन की क्या है विधि और मुहूर्त.....
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल) अपने शहर में मुफ्त काउंसलिंग के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
धनतेरस 2019 dhanteras diwali dhanteras puja vidhi dhanteras muhurat diwali diya diwali 2019
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Dhanteras 2019 Puja and shopping shubh muhurat According to Zodiac Sign
Dehradun

धनतेरस 2019: ये है पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त, राशि के अनुसार करें खरीदारी, इन उपायों से खुल जाएगी किस्मत

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Manushi chhillar Entry in Bollywood Soon she told Suggestion for Haryana Girls
Dehradun

जल्द बॉलीवुड में एंट्री करेंगी मानुषी छिल्लर, हरियाणा की बेटियों के लिए कही दिल की बात

25 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Dhanteras 2019 Rare Coincidence after 100 years puja and shopping shubh muhurat
Dehradun

धनतेरस 2019: 100 साल बाद बन रहा महासंयोग, इस शुभ मुहूर्त में करें खरीदारी और पूजन 

25 अक्टूबर 2019

सेना भर्ती
Jammu

केंद्र शासित जम्मू-कश्मीर में सांबा में होगी पहली सैन्य भर्ती, 40 हजार से अधिक युवा लेंगे हिस्सा

25 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
दुष्यंत चौटाला
Chandigarh

चाचा से 'रार' कर दुष्यंत ने बनाई थी जेजेपी, अब हरियाणा में बनी किंगमेकर, जानें पूरी कहानी

25 अक्टूबर 2019

मनोहर लाल के दिग्गज मंत्री हारे
Ambala

हरियाणा विस चुनावः ये हैं मनोहर लाल के 7 दिग्गज मंत्री, जिन्हें मिली करारी मात, दो ने बचाई लाज

25 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

haryana Assembly elections
Chandigarh

ये है हरियाणा का सबसे 'ताकतवर' गांव, पांच विधायक जीते, सत्ता के किंगमेकर भी यहीं से  

25 अक्टूबर 2019

haryana Assembly elections
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विस चुनावः नैना चौटाला जीतीं, जानिए किस सीट से किसके सिर सजा जीत का 'ताज'

25 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
विज्ञापन
haryana Assembly elections
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विस चुनावः बबीता फोगाट हारीं, जानिए किस सीट से कौन-से दिग्गज को मिली शिकस्त

25 अक्टूबर 2019

धनतेरस के लिए खरीदारी करती महिला
Agra

धनतेरसः बाजार में कॉपर के बर्तन की मांग, इतने करोड़ की बिक्री का अनुमान

25 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
अक्षयपात्र की रसोई से बच्चों को भोजन परोसतीं राज्यपाल
Agra

राज्यपाल ने 'अक्षय पात्र' में बच्चों को परोसा भोजन, कहा- भूखे को खाना खिलाना सर्वोपरि सेवा

25 अक्टूबर 2019

धनतेरस पर सजा मॉल
Agra

धनतेरस 2019: दीपोत्सव पर रोशनी से नहाए शोरूम, दुल्हन सी सजी दुकानें, बाजारों में बहार

25 अक्टूबर 2019

बटेश्वर पशु मेले में हार्स शो
Agra

बटेश्वर पशु मेला: हार्स शो में 'श्यामा' ने मचाई धूम, 'बादल' के करतब देख दंग रह गए लोग

25 अक्टूबर 2019

भाजपा प्रत्याशी आनंद शुक्ला
Chitrakoot

मानिकपुर विधानसभा उपचुनाव में भाजपा के सिर सजा जीत का ताज, 15 हजार से ज्यादा वोटों से जीते आनंद

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Interrogation with murderers of Kamlesh Tiwari in Lucknow.
Lucknow

अशफाक ने रेता था कमलेश का गला, डेढ़ मिनट में वारदात कर भागे, हत्यारों से पूछताछ में खुलासा

24 अक्टूबर 2019

सज गए बाजार
Kanpur

धनतेरस के लिए बाजार तैयार, दीपोत्सव का पहला पर्व आज, दुल्हन की तरह सजे शोरूम, देखें तस्वीरें

24 अक्टूबर 2019

दीपोत्सव
Kanpur

जब हजारों दीयाें की रोशनी से नहा उठा परमट घाट, खूबसूरत तस्वीरें आपका मन मोह लेंगी

24 अक्टूबर 2019

कांग्रेस (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

हरियाणा में नहीं चला 370 का जादू, कांग्रेस के इन वादों ने भाजपा को दी कड़ी टक्कर

24 अक्टूबर 2019

हरियाणा चुनाव
Delhi NCR

कांग्रेस-भाजपा नहीं ये नौ विधायक तय करेंगे, किसकी होगी हरियाणा में सरकार

24 अक्टूबर 2019

haryana assembly polls 2019 these 160 promises of JJP win 10 seats for them dushyant chautala
Delhi NCR

160 वादों के साथ हरियाणा के चुनावी मैदान में उतरी थी जजपा, नतीजे अपके सामने

24 अक्टूबर 2019

दुष्यंत चौटाला
Delhi NCR

कौन हैं दुष्यंत चौटाला जिनकी 'जजपा' ने भाजपा-कांग्रेस को चौंकाया, इन 5 वजहों ने दिलाई सीटें

24 अक्टूबर 2019

हजरत शाह इब्राहिम की मजार
Lucknow

सद्भाव की अयोध्याः हिंदू -मुस्लिम पहले इस मजार पर रखते हैं चाबी फिर खोलते हैं दुकान

24 अक्टूबर 2019

धनतेरस शुभ मुहूर्त
धनतेरस शुभ मुहूर्त - फोटो : dhanteras
धनतेरस
धनतेरस - फोटो : self
ज्वैलरी शॉप में ग्राहक
ज्वैलरी शॉप में ग्राहक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : amar ujala
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

'मेड इन चाइना' के 'हाउसफुल 4' और 'सांड की आंख' से क्लैश पर राजकुमार राव ने तोड़ी चुप्पी

'मेड इन चाइना' के 'हाउसफुल 4' और 'सांड की आंख' से क्लैश पर राजकुमार राव ने तोड़ी चुप्पी। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट

24 अक्टूबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 15:56

हरियाणा-महाराष्ट्र के चुनावी नतीजों पर क्या बोले पीएम मोदी ?

24 अक्टूबर 2019

उत्तर प्रदेश उपचुनाव के नतीजे 1:52

यूपी विधानसभा उपचुनाव में लहराया भाजपा का परचम, 11 में से 3 सीट जीत सपा ने दी चुनौती

24 अक्टूबर 2019

चिदंबरम 1:04

महाराष्ट्र-हरियाणा चुनाव के नतीजों पर पी.चिदंबरम का बड़ा बयान

24 अक्टूबर 2019

बीजेपी-जजपा 1:19

जजपा के साथ हरियाणा में सरकार बना सकती है भाजपा: सूत्र

24 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited