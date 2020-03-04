शहर चुनें

Delhi violence Three innocent children orphaned after died his father

दिल्ली हिंसा ने अनाथ कर दिए तीन मासूम बच्चे, पांच साल पहले हुई थी मां की मौत, अब पिता ने छोड़ा साथ

अभिषेक पांचाल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 04 Mar 2020 09:33 AM IST
Delhi violence
Delhi violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली हिंसा का शिकार एक परिवार ऐसा भी है, जहां अब सिर्फ तीन मासूम बच्चे ही बचे हैं। इन बच्चों की मां का साया पहले ही उठ चुका है। अब पिता का शव नाले में मिला है। गोकलपुरी नाले से मिला शव 26 वर्षीय सलमान का है, जिसके तीन छोटे-छोटे बच्चे हैं। बड़े बच्चे की उम्र दस, दूसरे की 8 और तीसरे की सात साल है। 
delhi violence caa protest news delhi violence in delhi tahir hussain

delhi violence
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हिंसा को लेकर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, एक दिन पहले भी मिल गए थे हिंसा के इनपुट्स, 150 मैसेज...

4 मार्च 2020

Delhi Violence
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हिंसा: यहां हिंदू मस्जिद तो मुस्लिम करते हैं मंदिर की रखवाली, देखें तस्वीरें

4 मार्च 2020

यूपी के कई शहरों में हुई बारिश
Auraiya

फिर बदला मौसम, यूपी के कई शहरों में बारिश के साथ गिरे ओले, विभाग ने दी ये जानकारी

4 मार्च 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

'वर्ल्ड इंजीनियरिंग डे' पर पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज में हुई पोस्टर प्रतियोगिता, देखें दिनभर की हलचल

4 मार्च 2020

विधायक विजय मिश्र
Prayagraj

पूर्व सांसद के भतीजे को धमकाने के आरोप में विधायक विजय मिश्रा को मिली जमानत

4 मार्च 2020

तत्कालीन माखी एसओ अशोक भदौरिया, इंचार्ज केपी सिंह
Kanpur

कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण: दो दरोगा भी दोषी, अब काटेंगे सजा, मिला बड़ा सबक

4 मार्च 2020

उन्नाव कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण
Kanpur

कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण: बेरहमी से पिटाई बनी थी पीड़िता के पिता की मौत की वजह, ये है पूरा घटनाक्रम

4 मार्च 2020

मृतक छात्रा की उम्र करीब बीस साल बताई जा रही है, जो अपनी बुआ के घर आई हुई थी।
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः समतल कुएं में गिरे बाइक सवार, दो की मौत, एक गभीर

4 मार्च 2020

आशीष नेहरा
Gorakhpur

2003 विश्वकप में थे टीम इंडिया की जान, अब यूपी के इस शहर के बच्चों को सिखाएंगे क्रिकेट

4 मार्च 2020

कुलदीप सेंगर के सिविल लाइंस स्थित आवास पर पसरा सन्नाटा
Kanpur

दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के पिता की हत्या में कुलदीप समेत सात दोषी करार, फैसले के बाद सेंगर खेमे में मायूसी

4 मार्च 2020

indo-nepal border
Gorakhpur

नेपाल बॉर्डर से गोरखपुर आ सकता है कोरोनावायरस, राज्य स्तरीय टीम सीमा पर अलर्ट

4 मार्च 2020

दिल्ली हिंसा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हिंसाः उपद्रवियों ने मरा हुआ समझकर छोड़ा, अस्पताल में होश आया तो पता चला...

4 मार्च 2020

हुरियारिनों ने बरसाईं प्रेम पगी लाठियां
Agra

लठामार होलीः हुरियारिनों ने बरसाईं प्रेम पगी लाठियां, रंग-गुलाल से सराबोर हुईं बरसाना की गलियां

4 मार्च 2020

बेटे की शादी में हर्ष फायरिंग करते सपा नेता
Meerut

सपा नेता मुकेश सिद्धार्थ ने पुलिस को दी चुनौती, कहा- मुझे बनाओ 'बद्दो' से बड़ा बदमाश, किया ये दावा

4 मार्च 2020

बचपन के दोस्त शमीम बेग को देखकर पहचान लिए।
Gorakhpur

CAA के खौफ से 60 साल बाद अपने गांव वापस लौटा बुजुर्ग, कहा- मुझे डर है कि...

4 मार्च 2020

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

इम्यूनिटी सिस्टम को मजबूत बनाता आयुर्वेद, कोरोना संक्रमण से कर सकता है बचाव

4 मार्च 2020

Nirbhaya Case convict akshay new mercy plea is obstacle in execution of all four convicts
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः दोषियों की फांसी के बीच अभी भी अड़ंगा लगाएगा ये विकल्प, अक्षय की है चाल

4 मार्च 2020

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Delhi NCR

फैसला सुनते ही जज के सामने गिड़गिड़ाने लगा सेंगर, अदालत से लगाई रहम की गुहार

4 मार्च 2020

तालाब
विशेष

महाभारत सर्किट: संरक्षण में भी हारा ‘बहू हारी’, जहां कौरवों से जुए में द्रोपदी को हार गए थे पांडव

4 मार्च 2020

हिमाचल कैबिनेट (फाइल फोटो)
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में सस्ती नहीं बिकेगी शराब, इतने पदों को भरने की मंजूरी, पढ़ें कैबिनेट के बड़े फैसले

4 मार्च 2020

Pulwama Encounter martyr vibhuti dhondiyal wife nikita become officer in indian army
Dehradun

पुलवामा एनकाउंटर: शहीद मेजर विभूति की पत्नी बनेंगी सेना में अफसर, चेन्नई ओटीए से आया बुलावा

4 मार्च 2020

कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन
Kanpur

कानपुर में सीएए विरोध प्रदर्शन: सड़क पर धरना देने वाले 35 नामजद और 400 अज्ञात लोगों पर एफआईआर

4 मार्च 2020

Delhi violence
Delhi violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
delhi violence
delhi violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
delhi violence
delhi violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
delhi violence
delhi violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
delhi violence
delhi violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
