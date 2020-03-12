शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   delhi violence: riotous brought stone and petrol bombs to Tahir Hussain house on 24 February

दिल्ली हिंसा में हुआ बड़ा खुलासा, 24 फरवरी को ताहिर हुसैन के घर आया था मौत का सामान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 12 Mar 2020 07:43 PM IST
ताहिर हुसैन
1 of 5
ताहिर हुसैन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आम आदमी पार्टी के निलंबित निगम पार्षद ताहिर हुसैन के घर पर मौत का सामान 24 फरवरी की दोपहर को आया था। उनके घर में घुसने वाले बाहरी लोग घर में मौत का सामान लेकर आए थे। पुलिस उन बाहरी आरोपियों की तलाश कर रही है। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
CTET 2020 परीक्षा से संबंधित करे कोई भी सवाल, हमारे Experts देंगे जवाब
Click Here!
विज्ञापन
delhi violence tahir hussain delhi police

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

कोरोना वायरस(सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Prayagraj

कोराना की वजह से टले इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय के दो कार्यक्रम

12 मार्च 2020

competition between mla to get photographed with Virbhadra in the himachal assembly
Himachal Pradesh

विधानसभा में वीरभद्र के साथ फोटो खिंचवाने की विधायकों में लगी होड़, देखें तस्वीरें

12 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स के दौरान क्या आपको होते हैं पैड से रैशेज?
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान क्या आपको होते हैं पैड से रैशेज?
UPPSC
Prayagraj

यूपीपीएससीः जल्द आएगा पीसीएस मेंस-2018 का रिजल्ट

12 मार्च 2020

दरिंदगी की शिकार बच्ची के शव हुआ अंतिम संस्कार
Kanpur

उन्नाव: दरिंदगी की शिकार बच्ची के शव का 19 घंटे बाद हुआ अंतिम संस्कार, चार पुलिसकर्मी लाइन हाजिर

12 मार्च 2020

कालाष्टमी पर बनारस के कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी, शत्रु बाधा और रोगों से मुक्ति : 16 मार्च 2020
Astrology Services

कालाष्टमी पर बनारस के कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी, शत्रु बाधा और रोगों से मुक्ति : 16 मार्च 2020
Holi celebration of Mulayam Singh Yadav family.
Lucknow

मुलायम सिंह यादव की बहू व बेटे ने जमकर मनाई होली, परिवार संग खूब की मस्ती, तस्वीरें

12 मार्च 2020

लोगों की फरियाद सुनते सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

जनता दरबार में बेटी का दर्द सुनकर भड़के सीएम योगी, जानिए किसे कराया गिरफ्तार

12 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

यूपी बोर्ड सचिव को मिला तीन माह का सेवा विस्तार

12 मार्च 2020

सीएम योगी की तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

बचपन से लेकर जवानी तक कुछ ऐसे दिखते थे मुख्यमंत्री योगी, 25 तस्वीरें यकीनन पहले नहीं देखी होगी

12 मार्च 2020

पीरियड्स के दौरान क्या आपको होते हैं पैड से रैशेज?
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान क्या आपको होते हैं पैड से रैशेज?
विज्ञापन
Thailand tourists
Gorakhpur

Coronavirus: थाईलैंड के पर्यटकों को देखकर मची खलबली, सर्टिफिकेट दिखाकर बचाई जान

12 मार्च 2020

heavy rain and thunderstorm caused big losses, roofs of a dozen houses and schools damaged
Himachal Pradesh

भारी बारिश के साथ अंधड़ ने मचाई तबाही, स्कूल समेत एक दर्जन मकानों की छतें उड़ीं, व्यक्ति घायल

12 मार्च 2020

कालाष्टमी पर बनारस के कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी, शत्रु बाधा और रोगों से मुक्ति : 16 मार्च 2020
Astrology Services

कालाष्टमी पर बनारस के कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी, शत्रु बाधा और रोगों से मुक्ति : 16 मार्च 2020
लोकनाथ चौराहे पर होली की मस्ती में खूब चला रंग-अबीर और गुलाल।
Prayagraj

छाई रही फागुनी मस्ती, खूब बरसे रंग

12 मार्च 2020

यूपी में मौसम का हाल
Auraiya

हवा का रुख बदला तो यूपी के कई शहरों में दो दिन हो सकती झमाझम बारिश, विभाग की ये जानकारी जरूर पढ़ लें

12 मार्च 2020

शहीद संतोष का परिवार
Agra

आईईडी ब्लास्ट में शहीद हुए संतोष के परिवार की वेदना, पगार-पेंशन बंद, स्मारक बनाना भी भूली सरकार

12 मार्च 2020

सबइंस्पेक्टर कृष्णकुमार का फाइल फोटो
Agra

कासगंज में पुलिस अफसरों ने नम आंखों से दी सबइंस्पेक्टर को विदाई, पिता का शव लेने पहुंची बेटियां

12 मार्च 2020

murder news
Baghpat

हत्या: होली के हुड़दंग का विरोध करना मजदूर को पड़ा भारी, दरवाजा खुलते ही घर में दाखिल हो गई मौत

12 मार्च 2020

हत्यारोपी का घर में जांच पड़ताल करती पुलिस
Agra

यूपीः पत्नी की पीट-पीटकर नृशंस हत्या से सनसनी, पति गिरफ्तार, मासूम हुई अनाथ

12 मार्च 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

आरामतलब जिंदगी बढ़ा रही किडनी की समस्या, विशेषज्ञों ने बताए महंगे इलाज से बचने के तरीके

12 मार्च 2020

एक मंच पर दिखा मुलायम परिवार
Kanpur

मुलायम ने शिवपाल के आते ही छोड़ा मंच, लगे चाचा-भतीजे के नारे, अखिलेश बोले फिर नहीं मनाने आऊंगा होली

12 मार्च 2020

tamancha
Meerut

शराब की महफिल में तमंचे-पिस्टल पर डिस्को, कई राउंड हर्ष फायरिंग से रही दहशत, वीडियो वायरल

12 मार्च 2020

क्रिकेटर पूनम यादव, दीप्ति शर्मा
Agra

...तो इसलिए फाइनल में हारी 'टीम इंडिया', महिला विश्वकप की हार पर बोलीं पूनम और दीप्ति शर्मा

12 मार्च 2020

आकाश और वंदना के फाइल फोटो
Agra

तमिलनाडु में तिहरा हत्याकांडः पार्टी के बहाने घर आकर की गई थी पति-पत्नी और भाई की हत्या

12 मार्च 2020

गढ़मुक्तेश्वर
विशेष

महाभारत सर्किट: विकास यात्रा में गौण रहा गढ़मुक्तेश्वर, भगवान शिव ने इसे बताया था काशी से भी पवित्र

12 मार्च 2020

ताहिर हुसैन
ताहिर हुसैन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताहिर हुसैन
ताहिर हुसैन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताहिर हुसैन
ताहिर हुसैन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताहिर हुसैन
ताहिर हुसैन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताहिर हुसैन
ताहिर हुसैन - फोटो : एएनआई
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited