Delhi police special cell arrested 32-year-old man who had murdered a sex worker

जीबी रोड से शुरू हुई प्रेम कहानी, चार साल तक चला प्यार, प्रेमिका शादी को न मानीं तो किए पांच टुकड़े

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 31 Aug 2019 08:32 PM IST
पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया
पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
दिल्ली के रेड लाइट एरिया से शुरू हुई प्रेम कहानी का अंत बेहद दर्दनाक हुआ। प्रेमिका के प्यार में पागल युवक ने जब उससे धंधा छोड़कर शादी का प्रस्ताव रखा तो महिला ने इनकार कर दिया। फिर क्या आरोपी ने उसकी हत्या की साजिश रच ली। बवाना नहर के पास ले जाकर आरोपी ने पहले चापर से उसका गला रेत दिया, फिर शव के पांच टुकड़े कर दिए। बाद में मृतका की शिनाख्त जीबी रोड निवासी लता उर्फ सलमा के रूप में हुई। आरोपी अभी दिल्ली छोड़कर भागने का प्रयास कर ही रहा था कि स्पेशल सेल के हत्थे चढ़ गया। 
sex racket delhi police sex worker
