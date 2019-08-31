शहर चुनें

क्यों बरेली वापस नहीं लौट पा रहे साक्षी और अजितेश? DGP को ट्वीट कर बताई चौंकाने वाली वजह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 31 Aug 2019 06:38 PM IST
बरेली के बिथरी चैनपुर से भाजपा विधायक राजेश मिश्रा उर्फ पप्पू भरतौल की बेटी साक्षी और अजितेश अब बरेली से दूर रह रहे हैं, लेकिन सोशल मीडिया के जरिए उन्हें परेशान किया जा रहा है। अजितेश ने ट्वीट कर यह आरोप लगाया है। अजितेश ने यूपी पुलिस को टैग करते हुए लिखा है कि कोई अभि शर्मा नाम का व्यक्ति फेसबुक पर फेक आईडी बनाकर परेशान कर रहा है। 

 
