तीस हजारी बवाल: थाने खाली, इंसाफ के लिए सड़कों पर उतरे पुलिसकर्मी, निकाला कैंडल मार्च

{"_id":"5dc1852d8ebc3e5b69480e86","slug":"delhi-police-protest-at-headquarters-and-demand-for-justice","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0938 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932: \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940, \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0921\u0932 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली मुख्यालय पर प्रदर्शन करते पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5dc1852d8ebc3e5b69480e86","slug":"delhi-police-protest-at-headquarters-and-demand-for-justice","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0938 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932: \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940, \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0921\u0932 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली मुख्यालय पर प्रदर्शन करते पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5dc1852d8ebc3e5b69480e86","slug":"delhi-police-protest-at-headquarters-and-demand-for-justice","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0938 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932: \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940, \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0921\u0932 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली मुख्यालय पर प्रदर्शन करते पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5dc1852d8ebc3e5b69480e86","slug":"delhi-police-protest-at-headquarters-and-demand-for-justice","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0938 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932: \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940, \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0921\u0932 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली मुख्यालय पर प्रदर्शन करते पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5dc1852d8ebc3e5b69480e86","slug":"delhi-police-protest-at-headquarters-and-demand-for-justice","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0938 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932: \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940, \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0921\u0932 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली मुख्यालय पर प्रदर्शन करते पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : amar ujala