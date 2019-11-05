शहर चुनें

तीस हजारी बवाल: थाने खाली, इंसाफ के लिए सड़कों पर उतरे पुलिसकर्मी, निकाला कैंडल मार्च

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 05 Nov 2019 07:50 PM IST
दिल्ली मुख्यालय पर प्रदर्शन करते पुलिसकर्मी
1 of 5
दिल्ली मुख्यालय पर प्रदर्शन करते पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : amar ujala
तीस हजारी कोर्ट में पुलिस-वकीलों में बवाल और सोमवार को भी वकीलों की ओर से मारपीट की घटना से आहत पुलिसकर्मियों का मंगलवार को गुस्सा फूट पड़ा। न्याय की मांग को लेकर थाने छोड़कर पुलिसकर्मी सड़कों पर उतर आए। वकीलों की खिलाफ कार्रवाई और खुद की सुरक्षा का हवाला देकर पुलिस मुख्यालय पर दिन भर प्रदर्शन किया। 
 
पुलिस आयुक्त अमूल्य पटनायक सहित तमाम आलाधिकारियों ने पुलिसकर्मियों से काम पर लौटने की अपील की, लेकिन पुलिसकमीर् अपनी मांगों को लेकर अड़े रहे और किसी भी आलाधिकारी की नहीं सुनी। मंगलवार शाम को इंडिया गेट पर पुलिसकर्मियों के परिजनों ने कैडल मार्च भी निकाला । वहीं दूसरी ओर वकीलों का भी दिल्ली की अदालतों के बाहर विरोध प्रदर्शन जारी रहा। 



 
