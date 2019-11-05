शहर चुनें

वकील अंकल! मेरे पापा तो पुलिसवाले हैं, सब कहते हैं कि वह कम पढ़े-लिखे हैं, लेकिन आप...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 05 Nov 2019 08:51 AM IST
बच्चे का वीडियो वायरल
बच्चे का वीडियो वायरल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वकील अंकल मेरे पापा तो पुलिसवाले हैं। सब कहते हैं कि वह कम पढ़े-लिखे हैं। गंवार टाइप हैं। कानून की जानकारी में फिसड्डी हैं। लेकिन आप तो पढ़े-लिखे, सम्य और कानून के जानकार हैं....। दिल्ली पुलिस के जवानों के समर्थन में इस तरह के मैसेज सोमवार को सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे थे। ये मेसेज सोमवार शाम से वायरल होने शुरू हुए हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे ‘वकील अंकल मेरे पापा तो पुलिस वाले हैं..’ मैसेज एक बच्चा दिखा रहा है। इस मैसेज में आगे लिखा है कि मेरे पापा ने आपके किसी साथी से बहस की और उसे पकड़ भी लिया तो आपको 100 नंबर पर कॉल करनी चाहिए थी। 
tis hazari violence tis hazari court delhi police sit cctv footage
बच्चे का वीडियो वायरल
बच्चे का वीडियो वायरल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बच्चे का वीडियो वायरल
बच्चे का वीडियो वायरल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तीस हजारी कोर्ट के बाहर वकील
तीस हजारी कोर्ट के बाहर वकील - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तीस हजारी कोर्ट में वकील
तीस हजारी कोर्ट में वकील - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तीस हजारी कोर्ट के बाहर वकील
तीस हजारी कोर्ट के बाहर वकील - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तीस हजारी कोर्ट के बाहर पुलिस
तीस हजारी कोर्ट के बाहर पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तीस हजारी कोर्ट में बवाल
तीस हजारी कोर्ट में बवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
