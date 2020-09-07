दिल्ली की लाइफलाइन मेट्रो फिर पटरी पर आई, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसी है व्यवस्था

{"_id":"5f55a4278ebc3e54c77c3306","slug":"delhi-metro-resume-services-on-yellow-line-see-in-pictures-rajiv-chowk-and-other-metro-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0908, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दौड़ने लगी दिल्ली मेट्रो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f55a4278ebc3e54c77c3306","slug":"delhi-metro-resume-services-on-yellow-line-see-in-pictures-rajiv-chowk-and-other-metro-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0908, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मेट्रो में बैठे यात्री
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f55a4278ebc3e54c77c3306","slug":"delhi-metro-resume-services-on-yellow-line-see-in-pictures-rajiv-chowk-and-other-metro-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0908, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फिर दौड़ने लगी मेट्रो
- फोटो : एएनआई
{"_id":"5f55a4278ebc3e54c77c3306","slug":"delhi-metro-resume-services-on-yellow-line-see-in-pictures-rajiv-chowk-and-other-metro-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0908, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दौड़ने लगी दिल्ली मेट्रो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f55a4278ebc3e54c77c3306","slug":"delhi-metro-resume-services-on-yellow-line-see-in-pictures-rajiv-chowk-and-other-metro-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0908, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जांच करते हुए सुरक्षाकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f55a4278ebc3e54c77c3306","slug":"delhi-metro-resume-services-on-yellow-line-see-in-pictures-rajiv-chowk-and-other-metro-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0908, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दौड़ने लगी दिल्ली मेट्रो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f55a4278ebc3e54c77c3306","slug":"delhi-metro-resume-services-on-yellow-line-see-in-pictures-rajiv-chowk-and-other-metro-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0908, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बैग को सैनिटाइज करता कर्मचारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f55a4278ebc3e54c77c3306","slug":"delhi-metro-resume-services-on-yellow-line-see-in-pictures-rajiv-chowk-and-other-metro-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0908, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मेट्रो स्टेशन पर सैनिटाइज करता कर्मचारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f55a4278ebc3e54c77c3306","slug":"delhi-metro-resume-services-on-yellow-line-see-in-pictures-rajiv-chowk-and-other-metro-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0908, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
टिकट काउंटर पर महिला यात्री
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f55a4278ebc3e54c77c3306","slug":"delhi-metro-resume-services-on-yellow-line-see-in-pictures-rajiv-chowk-and-other-metro-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0908, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मशीन को सैनिटाइज करता कर्मचारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f55a4278ebc3e54c77c3306","slug":"delhi-metro-resume-services-on-yellow-line-see-in-pictures-rajiv-chowk-and-other-metro-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0908, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मेट्रो में यात्री
- फोटो : एएनआई
{"_id":"5f55a4278ebc3e54c77c3306","slug":"delhi-metro-resume-services-on-yellow-line-see-in-pictures-rajiv-chowk-and-other-metro-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0908, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
टिकट काउंटर पर महिला यात्री
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f55a4278ebc3e54c77c3306","slug":"delhi-metro-resume-services-on-yellow-line-see-in-pictures-rajiv-chowk-and-other-metro-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0908, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बंद पड़ा मेट्रो का गेट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला