शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi Metro resume services on Yellow Line See in pictures Rajiv Chowk and other Metro Station

दिल्ली की लाइफलाइन मेट्रो फिर पटरी पर आई, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसी है व्यवस्था

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 07 Sep 2020 08:38 AM IST
दौड़ने लगी दिल्ली मेट्रो
1 of 13
दौड़ने लगी दिल्ली मेट्रो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना वायरस के चलते पूरे भारत में लागू किए गए लॉकडाउन में बंद की गई दिल्ली की लाइफलाइन दिल्ली मेट्रो 169 दिन बाद आज फिर से दौड़ने लगी। हालांकि अभी यात्रियों की संख्या कम है।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
हाथ से न जाने दें दिल्ली पुलिस, BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP और SSB में नौकरी का मौका
Click Here
विज्ञापन
delhi metro metro start today yellow line dmrc

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

विकास दुबे कांड में पकड़े गए खूंखार अपराधियों ने किए बड़े खुलासे, सच सुनकर उड़े पुलिस के होश

7 सितंबर 2020

शहीद कौशल किशोर
Agra

पुलवामा शहीद के लिए की गईं घोषणाएं डेढ़ साल बाद भी अधूरी, वीरनारी ने मुख्यमंत्री को दी जानकारी

7 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
ZEE5 की इन देसी कहानियों में दिखी इंटरनेशनल लेवल की फिल्ममेकिंग, हर कहानी का अलग अंदाज, अलग रुतबा
ZEE5 Movies

ZEE5 की इन देसी कहानियों में दिखी इंटरनेशनल लेवल की फिल्ममेकिंग, हर कहानी का अलग अंदाज, अलग रुतबा
गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड
Kanpur

गौरव हत्याकांड: मोबाइल और लैपटॉप मिले तो सामने आएंगे कई राज, चचेरे भाई ने कही ये बात

7 सितंबर 2020

डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल फोटी)
Agra

डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत का प्रकरण : ससुर सहित चार आरोपियों के गैर जमानती वारंट लेगी पुलिस

7 सितंबर 2020

आज ही जानें कौन सा रत्न करेगा दुखों का निवारण, घर बैठें बनवाएं फ्री रत्न रिपोर्ट
FREE Gems Recommendation

आज ही जानें कौन सा रत्न करेगा दुखों का निवारण, घर बैठें बनवाएं फ्री रत्न रिपोर्ट
रामलाल आश्रम में रहने वाले बुजुर्ग
Agra

दुखभरी है वृद्धाश्रम के बुजुर्गों की कहानी, बेटों ने निकाला घर से, फिर भी दिल में है यह आस

7 सितंबर 2020

शक्तिनहर में डूा लोडर
Dehradun

देहरादून: स्कूटी देखकर लौट रहे थे घर, अचानक पिकअप समेत नहर में डूबे पति-पत्नी, तस्वीरें...

6 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

उत्तराखंड नैनीताल हाईवे लैंडस्लैड
Dehradun

Uttarakhand weather: नैनीताल-हल्द्वानी हाईवे पर पहाड़ी दरकी, भूस्खलन के कारण घंटों फंसे रहे सैकड़ों वाहन, तस्वीरें...

6 सितंबर 2020

सारनाथ
Varanasi

भगवान बुद्ध की तपोस्थली सारनाथ की तस्वीरों से देखें खूबसूरती, कल से देख सकेंगे यह नजारा

6 सितंबर 2020

ZEE5 की इन देसी कहानियों में दिखी इंटरनेशनल लेवल की फिल्ममेकिंग, हर कहानी का अलग अंदाज, अलग रुतबा
ZEE5 Movies

ZEE5 की इन देसी कहानियों में दिखी इंटरनेशनल लेवल की फिल्ममेकिंग, हर कहानी का अलग अंदाज, अलग रुतबा
विज्ञापन
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ व अन्य वरिष्ठ अधिकारी।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: सीएम योगी ने कुशीनगर एयरपोर्ट का किया निरीक्षण, अधिकारियों के साथ की समीक्षा बैठक

6 सितंबर 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: 20 साल के लगन की देन है अनुपमा की 'अनुपम' बगिया, इनके घरों में भी हरियाली ने डाला डेरा

6 सितंबर 2020

आज ही जानें कौन सा रत्न करेगा दुखों का निवारण, घर बैठें बनवाएं फ्री रत्न रिपोर्ट
FREE Gems Recommendation

आज ही जानें कौन सा रत्न करेगा दुखों का निवारण, घर बैठें बनवाएं फ्री रत्न रिपोर्ट
बेटे का फर्ज निभाने को आगे आईं बेटियां।
Deoria

यूपी: यहां पिता की अर्थी को बेटियों ने दिया कंधा, लोगों ने कहा- लड़कों से कम नहीं हैं ये

6 सितंबर 2020

चोटियों पर सामान पहुंचाते स्थानीय लोग
Jammu

चालबाज चीन को सबक सिखाने के लिए सेना के साथ लद्दाखियों ने कसी कमर, देखिए देश प्रेम का जज्बा

6 सितंबर 2020

विभाग ने की अपील, बहुत जरूरी होने पर ही घर से निकलें।
Gorakhpur

जानिए गोरखपुर में कैसे बढ़े कोरोना मरीजों के आंकड़े, सितंबर में और बिगड़ सकते हैं हालात

6 सितंबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

विकास दुबे की हनक से कई गांवों में बनते थे प्रधान, सपा हो या भाजपा जिसको चाहता उसी को मिलती थी गद्दी

6 सितंबर 2020

जय का मकान हुआ खाली
Kanpur

विकास दुबे कांड: जब्ती आदेश के बाद जय के मकान से चुपके से निकाला गया कीमती सामान, आज कई संपत्तियां सीज

6 सितंबर 2020

कबाड़ से सामान लेकर बना दी बाइक।
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: कबाड़ से निकाला जुगाड़, बना दी आगे से साइकिल पीछे से बाइक, माइलेज हैरान कर देगा

6 सितंबर 2020

रविवार सुबह इंडिया गेट पर दिखी लोगों की भीड़
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में फिर पटरी पर आने लगी जिंदगी, रविवार सुबह कुछ ऐसा था इंडिया गेट का नजारा, देखें तस्वीरें

6 सितंबर 2020

Raebareli brother-sister murder case
Lucknow

भाई-बहन हत्याकांड: कातिल श्यामकली के खौफनाक थे इरादे, प्लान जानकर पुलिस के भी उड़े होश

6 सितंबर 2020

Raebareli brother-sister murder case
Lucknow

भाई-बहन हत्याकांड: कातिल चचेरी बहन का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, ये था अगला टारगेट

6 सितंबर 2020

Raebareli brother-sister murder case
Lucknow

भाई-बहन हत्याकांड: चचेरी बहन का कबूलनामा, 'मन में आते थे सीरियल किलर बनने के ख्याल, दोनों को मार डाला'

6 सितंबर 2020

Raebareli brother-sister murder case
Lucknow

तस्वीरें: भाई-बहन हत्याकांड में दिल दहलाने वाला खुलासा, घर के इस शख्स ने दोनों को दी दर्दनाक मौत

6 सितंबर 2020

घरों में अब घुसने लगा है गंगा का पानी।
Varanasi

वाराणसी: बाढ़ के डर से घर खाली करने को मजबूर लोग, कोरोना के बाद पलायन ने और बढ़ाई मुसीबत

6 सितंबर 2020

दौड़ने लगी दिल्ली मेट्रो
दौड़ने लगी दिल्ली मेट्रो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेट्रो में बैठे यात्री
मेट्रो में बैठे यात्री - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिर दौड़ने लगी मेट्रो
फिर दौड़ने लगी मेट्रो - फोटो : एएनआई
दौड़ने लगी दिल्ली मेट्रो
दौड़ने लगी दिल्ली मेट्रो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करते हुए सुरक्षाकर्मी
जांच करते हुए सुरक्षाकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दौड़ने लगी दिल्ली मेट्रो
दौड़ने लगी दिल्ली मेट्रो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बैग को सैनिटाइज करता कर्मचारी
बैग को सैनिटाइज करता कर्मचारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेट्रो स्टेशन पर सैनिटाइज करता कर्मचारी
मेट्रो स्टेशन पर सैनिटाइज करता कर्मचारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टिकट काउंटर पर महिला यात्री
टिकट काउंटर पर महिला यात्री - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मशीन को सैनिटाइज करता कर्मचारी
मशीन को सैनिटाइज करता कर्मचारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेट्रो में यात्री
मेट्रो में यात्री - फोटो : एएनआई
टिकट काउंटर पर महिला यात्री
टिकट काउंटर पर महिला यात्री - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बंद पड़ा मेट्रो का गेट
बंद पड़ा मेट्रो का गेट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited